Ukraine Today - 29-03-2023

One civilian has been killed and 34 injured in Russia’s shelling of the Donetsk region over the past day. Credit Ukrinform..jpg

One civilian has been killed and 34 injured in Russia’s shelling of the Donetsk region over the past day. The relevant statement was made by Donetsk Regional Military Administration Head Pavlo Kyrylenko on Telegram, an Ukrinform correspondent reports. “On March 27, 2023, Russians killed one civilian in the Donetsk region, namely in Sloviansk. Thirty-four more people were injured,” - Mr Kyrylenko wrote. Credit: Ukrinform.

29-03-2023. In March 2022, Irpin hit the covers of the world’s leading media as a symbol of the terrible atrocities of the Russians and the extraordinary heroism of the Ukrainian military. Russia launched another wave of Iranian-made drones on Kyiv and its surroundings, but Ukraine's air defences shot down almost all of them and there were no immediate reports of casualties, the military said on March 27, as heavy fighting continued in and around Bakhmut. More News: sbs.com.au/language/ukrainian

If the world is faster and more determined, Russian aggression against Ukraine can end much faster than is sometimes said.
The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his
video address

If the world is faster and more determined, Russian aggression against Ukraine can end much faster than is sometimes said..jpeg
If the world is faster and more determined, Russian aggression against Ukraine can end much faster than is sometimes said. The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his video address. Credit: The Presidential Office of Ukraine.
In the last 24 hours, Russian troops shelled the Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, and Kherson regions. 45 citizens were injured. 2 people were killed. – Information from Regional Military Administrations

During Russia’s night air attack on Ukraine, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 14 of 15 Shahed-136 drones and 1 UAV Granat-4. In particular, in the sky over Kyiv, Ukrainian defenders shot down 12 Shahed-136 drones launched by Russian troops. – General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 unleashed numerous war crimes and generated a global energy and food crisis, but it also laid bare the hypocrisy of Western states that reacted to the Kremlin’s aggression, Amnesty International said in its annual report on human rights.

French Parliament recognizes Holodomor as genocide against Ukrainian people. Credit Ukrinform..jpg
French Parliament recognizes Holodomor as genocide against Ukrainian people. The French Parliament has recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide against the Ukrainian people. Credit Ukrinform. Credit: DANIL
The 18 Leopard 2 main battle tanks Germany pledged two months ago to supply to Ukraine have been delivered, a security source told
Reuters
on Monday, confirming a report by Spiegel. Besides the 18 Leopards, 40 German Marder infantry fighting vehicles and two armored recovery vehicles have also reached Ukraine, according to the source.

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, 465 Ukrainian children have died, 943 children have been injured. Most victims among children are from the Donetsk region. – Prosecutor General’s Office.

Total combat losses of Russian aggressors in Ukraine from 24 February 2022 to 28 March 2023 (approximation): 171730 troops; 3602 tanks; 6966 armored vehicles; 2653 artillery systems; 525 MLRS; 277 anti-aircraft warfare systems; 305 aircraft; 291 helicopters; 5502 military auto vehicles and fuel tanks; 18 military boats; 2235 tactical UAVs; 287 special military equipment; 911 cruise missiles. – General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine -
