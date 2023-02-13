Ukraine Today - 13-02-2023

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with senior members of the largest investment bank in the world, JP Morgan, and took part via video link in one of the largest annual investment summits organized by JP Morgan, attended by 200 largest corporations, investors, and financial companies. The parties discussed the creation of a platform for attracting private capital to rebuild Ukraine and promising directions of large investment projects in Ukraine, in particular in the sectors of green energy, IT, and agricultural technologies. Тhe Presidential Office of Ukraine.

13-02-2023. The latest news from Ukraine and about Ukraine. Ukraine under attack 2014 - 2023. Russian forces attacked Kherson hromada 20 times on Sunday, 12 February 2023. An injured man has been taken to hospital in serious condition. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy notes that sanctions against the Russian nuclear industry should become part of global sanctions against Russia for its war against Ukraine. Russian invaders shelled at least 15 settlements in Kharkiv region, 13 residential buildings were destroyed in Vovchansk. More News: sbs.com.au/language/ukrainian

President of Ukraine V Zelenskyy on 12 February
signed the decree
on the implementation of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on the introduction of personal sanctions against 199 Russian citizens and one traitorous Ukrainian.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has named three key solutions to bring the world back to stability. Podolyak said this on his
Twitter
account, Ukrinform reports. "1. Long-range weapons to reduce Russia's capabilities on the battlefield. 2. Increasing sanctions. The world economy has to live without Russia. 3. Special tribunal. Putin & his entourage must lose immunity. Criminal liability is crucial," Podolyak wrote.

From February 6 to February 12, Ukraine’s Defence Forces eliminated about 6,490 invaders. That’s according to the Chief of Staff, Deputy Commander of Ukraine’s Ground Forces Oleksandr
Pavliuk
, Ukrinform reports. "The enemy's losses the week: 6,490 KIAs, 399 units of weapons and military equipment destroyed," the statement reads. According to Mr Pavliuk, the Russians also suffered major losses in terms of weaponry and military equipment. In particular, 60 tanks were destroyed, as well as 83 armored combat vehicles, 61 artillery systems, five MLR systems, seven air defense systems, 57 tricks, and 12 specialized vehicles. In addition, Ukrainian defenders shot down two warplanes, two helicopters, 61 cruise missiles, as well as 49 UAVs. As reported by Ukrinform, the Armed Forces of Ukraine
eliminated
137,780 Russian soldiers from February 24, 2022, to February 12, 2023, including 900 in the past day alone.

The future of Poland itself depends on how effective the assistance from Poland and other allies to Ukraine will be now. According to Ukrinform, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told this to
Dziennik Gazeta Prawna
. "We are helping Ukraine, because our future depends on our eastern neighbor. We are doing more than others because we have more to win and more to lose," he said.

Ukraine’s Air Force Command has reported that the Ukrainian Army downed an aerial reconnaissance vehicle and balloons with corner reflectors launched by Russian troops on 12 February. Before an air alert started to sound in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Mykola Lukashuk, head of the Regional Council, said that Russia could begin an attack with Iranian-made Shahed drone

