Ukraine Today - 13-02-2023

President of Ukraine V Zelenskyy on 12 February signed the decree on the implementation of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on the introduction of personal sanctions against 199 Russian citizens and one traitorous Ukrainian.





Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has named three key solutions to bring the world back to stability. Podolyak said this on his Twitter account, Ukrinform reports. "1. Long-range weapons to reduce Russia's capabilities on the battlefield. 2. Increasing sanctions. The world economy has to live without Russia. 3. Special tribunal. Putin & his entourage must lose immunity. Criminal liability is crucial," Podolyak wrote.





From February 6 to February 12, Ukraine’s Defence Forces eliminated about 6,490 invaders. That’s according to the Chief of Staff, Deputy Commander of Ukraine’s Ground Forces Oleksandr Pavliuk , Ukrinform reports. "The enemy's losses the week: 6,490 KIAs, 399 units of weapons and military equipment destroyed," the statement reads. According to Mr Pavliuk, the Russians also suffered major losses in terms of weaponry and military equipment. In particular, 60 tanks were destroyed, as well as 83 armored combat vehicles, 61 artillery systems, five MLR systems, seven air defense systems, 57 tricks, and 12 specialized vehicles. In addition, Ukrainian defenders shot down two warplanes, two helicopters, 61 cruise missiles, as well as 49 UAVs. As reported by Ukrinform, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 137,780 Russian soldiers from February 24, 2022, to February 12, 2023, including 900 in the past day alone.





The future of Poland itself depends on how effective the assistance from Poland and other allies to Ukraine will be now. According to Ukrinform, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told this to Dziennik Gazeta Prawna . "We are helping Ukraine, because our future depends on our eastern neighbor. We are doing more than others because we have more to win and more to lose," he said.





Ukraine’s Air Force Command has reported that the Ukrainian Army downed an aerial reconnaissance vehicle and balloons with corner reflectors launched by Russian troops on 12 February. Before an air alert started to sound in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Mykola Lukashuk, head of the Regional Council, said that Russia could begin an attack with Iranian-made Shahed drone





Підписуйтеся на наш подкаст за посиланням SBS Ukrainian та слухайте найсвіжіші репортажі, інтерв’ю, новини України, Австралії та Світу.





Цей та інші матеріали SBS Ukrainian можна слухати на будь-якому додатку для подкастів

