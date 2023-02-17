Ukraine Today - 17-02-2023

On February 16, 2023, another prisoner swap was carried out between Ukraine and Russia. A total of 100 Ukrainian servicemen and one civilian are returning to Ukraine. The relevant statement was made by Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak on Telegram, an Ukrinform correspondent reports. “We continue bringing Ukrainians back from captivity. Today a hundred of our warriors and one civilian are returning home,”- Mr Yermak wrote. Credit: Ukrinform.
In recent weeks, the Russians have stepped up operations near Kreminna and Bilohorivka, building up tens of thousands of troops in Luhansk region. "Russia will try to exhaust Ukraine at the front, believing that the world community will get tired of helping us. Tens of thousands of Russian troops are built up in Luhansk region. The most difficult section now is Kreminna – Lyman," Serhiy Haidai, Head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, posted on Telegram. According to him, the Russian army believes that reaching the administrative borders of Luhansk region to mark the anniversary of the invasion is the easiest task. Credit: EvgenKotenko / Ukrinform Credit: EvgenKotenko
More News:
The Russians are trying to deprive Ukrainians of access to water supply by partially destroying and intentionally opening the locks of the Kakhovka HPP, which threatens to leave some settlements without drinking water. This was stated by Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna, Yevhenii Tsymbaliuk, who addressed the Permanent Council of the OSCE on Thursday, Ukrinform reports. The Ukrainian ambassador began his speech by condemning the Russian missile attack on Ukrainian cities overnight Thursday. He informed the foreign delegations that, unfortunately, some of the Kh-22 cruise missiles hit infrastructure facilities in Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kirovohrad regions as Ukraine’s air and missile defense system currently cannot intercept them. Credit: Ukrinform
