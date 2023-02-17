Ukraine Today - 17-02-2023

In recent weeks, the Russians have stepped up operations near Kreminna and Bilohorivka, building up tens of thousands of troops in Luhansk region. "Russia will try to exhaust Ukraine at the front, believing that the world community will get tired of helping us. Tens of thousands of Russian troops are built up in Luhansk region. The most difficult section now is Kreminna – Lyman," Serhiy Haidai, Head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, posted on Telegram. According to him, the Russian army believes that reaching the administrative borders of Luhansk region to mark the anniversary of the invasion is the easiest task. Credit: EvgenKotenko / Ukrinform Credit: EvgenKotenko