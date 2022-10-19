SBS Ukrainian

Ukraine Today - 19/10/2022

No matter what the enemy plans and does, Ukraine will defend itself - address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy..png

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Russia will be forced to think about peace when their "terror capabilities are neutralised". "But in order to guarantee the protection of our skies and to reduce the capabilities of Russian terrorists to zero, we need significantly more modern air defence systems and a greater missile provision for such systems." "Russia stands no chance on the battlefield. And it tries to cover up its military defeats with terror." "When Russian terror capabilities are neutralized by the joint efforts with our partners, Russia will have no choice but to think about peace." - Address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: Ukrinform and The Presidential Office of Ukraine.

Published 19 October 2022 at 10:52am
By Liudmyla Pavlenko.
19/10/2022. The latest news from Ukraine and about Ukraine. The war - Ukraine under attack.

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has reproached the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for ignoring Ukraine’s request to visit Ukrainian prisoners of war held in the Russian prison camp in Olenivka. The war has put not only ordinary citizens, but also international organisations, to the test. Unfortunately, the Red Cross tolerates Russia’s violations of international law, and does so silently."


Three people have been killed in Russia’s attack on an infrastructure object in the city of Kyiv this morning..jpg
Three people have been killed in Russia’s attack on an infrastructure object in the city of Kyiv this morning. The relevant statement was made by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram, an Ukrinform correspondent reports. Credit: Ukrinform.
On October 17, 2022, another prisoner swap took place between Ukraine and Russia, and a total of 108 Ukrainian women were released from Russian captivity..jpg

Ten civilians have been killed and 14 injured in Russian attacks on the territory of Ukraine over the past day, according to the data from regional military administrations..jpeg

