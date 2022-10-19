Ukraine Today - 19/10/2022

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has reproached the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for ignoring Ukraine’s request to visit Ukrainian prisoners of war held in the Russian prison camp in Olenivka. The war has put not only ordinary citizens, but also international organisations, to the test. Unfortunately, the Red Cross tolerates Russia’s violations of international law, and does so silently."
Three people have been killed in Russia’s attack on an infrastructure object in the city of Kyiv this morning. The relevant statement was made by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram, an Ukrinform correspondent reports. Credit: Ukrinform.