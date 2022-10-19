Ukraine Today - 19/10/2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Russia will be forced to think about peace when their "terror capabilities are neutralised". "But in order to guarantee the protection of our skies and to reduce the capabilities of Russian terrorists to zero, we need significantly more modern air defence systems and a greater missile provision for such systems." "Russia stands no chance on the battlefield. And it tries to cover up its military defeats with terror." "When Russian terror capabilities are neutralized by the joint efforts with our partners, Russia will have no choice but to think about peace." - Address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: Ukrinform and The Presidential Office of Ukraine.