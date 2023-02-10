The sooner Ukraine can get powerful long-range weapons, Emmanuel, the sooner our pilots can get modern aircraft, Olaf, the stronger our tank coalition is - I am grateful to you for having embarked on this path - the sooner this Russian aggression will end and we will return a steadfast peace to Europe,- Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.
Ukraine Today - 10-02-2023
The European Union is united in supporting Ukraine until our country wins the fight against the Russian aggressor. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint meeting with media representatives together with President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen following a special meeting of the European Council in Brussels. Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted the symbolism of the fact that on the 351st day of the war unleashed by Russia, the Ukrainian national anthem and words of support for our country, which is fighting for its independence and common European freedom, were heard in Brussels in honor of the Ukrainian people and warriors. Credit: The Presidential Office of Ukraine.