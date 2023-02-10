Ukraine Today - 10-02-2023

During a visit to France, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a meeting with President of France Emmanuel Macron and Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz.





Speaking to the media before the trilateral talks in Paris, the Head of State emphasized that France and Germany had stood by Ukraine during the full-scale Russian invasion and together they had managed to ensure strong unity of the whole of Europe.





The President expressed gratitude to the leader of France for the decision to provide Ukraine with light tanks and to the Chancellor of Germany for the provision of a powerful IRIS-T air defence system. The Head of State called these decisions historic and noted the potential for further strengthening the partnership.





The sooner Ukraine can get powerful long-range weapons, Emmanuel, the sooner our pilots can get modern aircraft, Olaf, the stronger our tank coalition is - I am grateful to you for having embarked on this path - the sooner this Russian aggression will end and we will return a steadfast peace to Europe,- Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told EU leaders that a free Europe is not possible without a free Ukraine, as he pressed for more weapons to aid Kyiv’s defense against invading Russian forces





Ukraine’s strategically crucial agricultural sector has been hard hit by the full-scale Russian invasion of the country and desperately needs international support in order to survive in wartime conditions.







