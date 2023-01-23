Ukraine Today - 23-01-2023

We must win. We simply have no other chance to save the state. We have no other chance to remain citizens of Ukraine…Without this victory, we will not have a strong society. If there is no victory, we will start calling the south, north, east, west to unite. Because every part of our state will start looking for who is to blame for not preserving a strong state. And when you look for the guilty, you always find them. And when you find them... there will be no strength. There will be many different small states.And that is a tragedy for Ukraine. A tragedy that is the national idea of the Russian Federation is – a weak state next to Russia that has no influence on anything. Our goal is to preserve the strength of the nation we have today, to win, no matter what it costs us. If we do not win, we will lose. We will win. Glory to Ukraine! - President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.