Ukraine Today - 1-02-2023

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine can expect good news concerning its European integration prospects this week.



We are finalising preparations for the Ukraine–EU summit which is set to take place this week. This week will be all about European integration. We are awaiting important news for Ukraine. We are expecting our EU partners’ decisions – decisions that will reflect the full extent of cooperation between our institutions and the EU, as well as the full extent of the progress we have made. Progress that is obvious even despite the full-scale war. Today I held a long meeting with the teams in the government and the [Presidential] Office responsible for international cooperation. We are preparing Ukraine’s proposals for negotiations with EU representatives. And, crucially, we are preparing new reforms to implement in Ukraine. - President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Russian troops killed a child and injured five civilians in Bakhmut, Donetsk region. The law enforcement officers opened an investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war. "According to the investigation data, on January 31, 2023, the armed forces of the Russian Federation fired tube artillery at a residential neighborhood in the town of Bakhmut. As a result of the shelling, a man and a 12-year-old boy were killed," the Prosecutor General's Office posted on Telegram. In addition, five residents received injuries of varying degrees of severity. Medical assistance is provided to the injured. Credit: Ukrinform.

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is planning soon to announce a new security assistance package for Ukraine. According to Ukrinform, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton

at a briefing on Tuesday, January 31. "We're sending a significant amount of weapons and security assistance to Ukraine right now to help with their ongoing battlefield needs in response to Russian aggression. You know, we've sent artillery, ammunition, armored vehicles, critical air defense capabilities. We're in regular contact about their battlefield needs, and I expect we're going to have more security assistance to announce soon," she said.