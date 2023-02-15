Ukraine Today - 15-02-2023

President of Ukraine: Ukraine and its partners are doing everything together to make the terrorist state lose. And to make it happen as soon as possible. We can see now that the Kremlin is trying to squeeze all possible aggression potential out of Russia. They are in a hurry. Because they know that the world is still stronger, but it takes time to accumulate its strength. Therefore, speed is very important. Speed in everything. In decision-making. In the implementation of decisions. In delivery. In training. Speed saves lives, speed brings back safety. And I thank all our partners who realise that speed is important. I thank all of our American friends for their leadership and systematic coordination of the Ramstein meetings, as well as for the personal participation of Mr. Lloyd Austin, Secretary of Defence of the United States, and Mr. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in the meetings.





Minister of Defence of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov, who took part in the NATO defence ministers meeting and the Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting in Brussels today, said he was glad about the atmosphere of the 9th Ramstein format meeting and the solidarity with Ukraine expressed by its participants. I am very happy with today's meeting in Ramstein format. Today, 54 delegations were sitting at a big table at the meeting, therefore, the anti-Kremlin coalition is growing. I clearly heard the message from everyone: full support for Ukraine until its victory on the battlefield, - Mr Reznikov told journalists at the NATO headquarters.

He noted that the key phrases during this meeting contained three words: speed, timeliness, and stability of aid. Currently, it is about providing the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the necessary capabilities and about training entire units to use equipment coming from Western countries – the units that will liberate the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in the future. Mr Reznikov quoted the U.S. Secretary of Defence: “Ukraine must win”, noting that the statement was made very categorically and without any assumptions.





Following today's Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting, Italy and France announced the transfer of new SAMP/T air defence systems to Ukraine.



"We heard today about significant new air defence donations. That includes Italy and France who jointly announced that they will provide Ukraine with SAMP/T air defence system," U.S. Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Mr Austin said at a press conference in Brussels on Tuesday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports. He emphasized that the international coalition members agreed on the need to do everything possible to provide Ukraine with as many air defence capabilities as possible and to integrate them into a single system.





Russia has illegally usurped the USSR’s seat in the United Nations Security Council. That’s according to Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who commented on a video he posted on Twitter to highlight the issue. “In December 1991, Russia illegally usurped the USSR's seat in the United Nations Security Council. No legal procedures defined by the UN Charter were upheld. This gave Moscow a feeling of absolute impunity which led to numerous crimes. The UNSC will be better off without Russia,” reads Mr Kuleba’s tweet.





