Ukraine Today - 9-03-2023

Total combat losses of Russian aggressors in Ukraine from 24 February 2022 to 08 March 2023 (approximation): 155530 troops; 3436 tanks; 6723 armored vehicles; 2463 artillery systems; 488 MLRS; 253 anti-aircraft warfare systems; 303 aircraft; 289 helicopters; 5330 military auto vehicles and fuel tanks; 18 military boats; 2098 tactical UAVs; 236 special military equipment; 873 cruise missiles. – General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.





"We are doing everything to ensure that our tactical steps contribute to the strategic goal - the success of Ukraine – address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. We are doing everything to ensure that our tactical steps contribute to the strategic goal - the success of Ukraine in the battle for the entire temporarily occupied territory of our state. And I am thankful to each of our warriors who are fighting. Fighting for Ukraine, for their brothers-in-arms. I thank all those who are defending positions, all those who are repelling attacks, all those who are helping those fighting next to them with their fire. It is very important that the frontline is not a line on the map, it is people, it is resilience, it is willingness to fight, it is support for each other, it is help for each other.



And it is help of our entire nation for those who are now in combat. Help from all those who provide logistics for the front and for the warriors. From everyone who volunteers for our heroic combat brigades and other units of the defence forces. From everyone who works and pays taxes so that Ukraine can endure. Every day at all levels in Ukraine should bring benefits for our defence". - President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy .





In the last 24 hours, Russian troops shelled the Chernihiv, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions. 2 citizens were injured. – Information from Regional Military Administrations





The Ukrainian defender executed by Russian troops after saying ‘Glory to Ukraine’ has proved to be Oleksandr Matsievskyi, a Ukrainian serviceman from the Chernihiv region’s Nizhyn. The relevant statement was made by the North Regional Department of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, an Ukrinform correspondent reports. “On March 6, 2023, another evidence of Russian war crimes was posted on the social media. The whole of Ukraine saw the execution of the Ukrainian defender, warrior from the 163rd Battalion of the 119th Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces in the Chernihiv region. The video of the heroic death of Oleksandr Matsievskyi went viral within a day and left no one indifferent,” the report states. Credit: Ukrinform Russian troops have struck the Dnipropetrovsk region’s Nikopol district with the Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and heavy artillery. Six civilians were reported injured, including two children. The relevant statement was made by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports. “Today the Nikopol district has been suffering from enemy shelling with heavy artillery and the Grad MLRS. Russians targeted the Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities, and the city of Nikopol. Six civilians were injured, including two children,” - Mr Lysak wrote.









As of March 7, there were less than 4,000 civilians, including at least 38 children, in Bakhmut, Donetsk region. Credit: Ukrinform In the case of establishing control over Bakhmut, Russian troops will have an “open road" to other key cities in eastern Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with CNN , Ukrinform reports. “This is tactical for us… “We understand that after Bakhmut they could go further. They could go to Kramatorsk, they could go to Sloviansk, it would be open road for the Russians after Bakhmut to other towns in Ukraine, in the Donetsk direction… That’s why our guys are standing there,” - Mr Zelensky said.







Про це і більше слухайте тут: sbs.com.au/language/ukrainian





Підписуйтеся на наш подкаст за посиланням SBS Ukrainian т а слухайте найсвіжіші репортажі, інтерв’ю, новини України, Австралії та Світу.



Цей та інші матеріали SBS Ukrainian можна слухати на будь-якому додатку для подкастів



Долучайтеся до нашої спільноти у Facebook





Завантажте SBS Audio app і слухайте SBS Audio українською наживо і через подкаст в одному місці



