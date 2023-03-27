Ukraine Today - 27-03-2023

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Ukrainians to support the military, contribute to fundraising campaigns, and get involved in awareness raising.



"It is wrong and unfair when our warriors who come from the front have the feeling that for many behind the frontline the war is seemingly already over. For those who are far from Donetsk Oblast, Nikopol, Saltivka, the [Ukrainian-Russian] border in Sumy Oblast, and Zaporizhzhia...and whose thoughts are also far from the trenches, from the daily pain of many Ukrainians. Now, just like a year ago, we cannot be far from the war even in our thoughts, although we can thank our soldiers that hostilities are physically far from many of us. Now, just like a year ago, it is important that as many Ukrainians as possible help defend our state and help secure more support globally for us to win." Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address .





"Total combat losses of Russian aggressors in Ukraine from 24 February 2022 to 26 March 2023 (approximation): 170550 troops; 3595 tanks; 6947 armored vehicles; 2631 artillery systems; 522 MLRS; 277 anti-aircraft warfare systems; 305 aircraft; 291 helicopters; 5486 military auto vehicles and fuel tanks; 18 military boats; 2216 tactical UAVs; 282 special military equipment; 911 cruise missiles". – General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.





On March 26, Ukraine sent the sixth ship with 30,000 tons of humanitarian wheat for Yemen within the Grain From Ukraine initiative. The bulk carrier NEGMAR CICEK left the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk and joined the caravan with three more ships. – Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine.















