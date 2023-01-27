Ukraine Today - 27-01-2023

Three people were killed as S-300 enemy missile hit Zaporizhzhia. Investigation has been initiated.jpeg

Three people were killed as S-300 enemy missile hit Zaporizhzhia. Investigation has been initiated. “According to the investigation data, at 03:40 on January 26, 2023, the Russian military fired S-300 surface-to-air missile system at a critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia district. According to preliminary information, three people were killed and seven more were injured. Technical equipment and premises were destroyed. After the explosion, a fire broke out in the territory of the enterprise. It is already put out,” the Prosecutor General's Office posted on Telegram. Credit: Ukrinform.

27-01-2023. The latest news from Ukraine and abou Ukraine. Ukraine under attack. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the new Russian massive drone and missile attacks on Ukraine prove that Ukraine needs adequate weapons, as it is impossible to persuade Russia otherwise - Mr Zelenskyy in an evening video address to Ukrainians on 26 January. More News: sbs.com.au/language/ukrainian

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy:

Today we have endured another massive missile attack by the terrorists. The attack, which fully confirms everything discussed with our partners, shows that Russian aggression can and must only be stopped with adequate weapons. A terrorist state cannot be persuaded by other means.We need weapons on the contact line. Weapons that protect our skies. We need new sanctions against Russia that are a political and economic weapon. And legal weapons: we must work even harder to create a tribunal for prosecuting the Russian crime of aggression against Ukraine and compensating all damage caused by this war at the expense of Russian assets

Representatives of 20 countries gathered in Prague to discuss the issue of the Special Tribunal for the Russian crime of aggression against Ukraine. That’s according to a
tweet 
by Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.
Representatives of 20 countries gathered in Prague to discuss the issue of the Special Tribunal for the Russian crime of aggression against Ukraine.jpg
Representatives of 20 countries gathered in Prague to discuss the issue of the Special Tribunal for the Russian crime of aggression against Ukraine. That’s according to a tweet by Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. “Today, Ukraine gathered representatives of 20 nations in Prague for a meeting of the Core Group on establishment of the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine. Focusing on ways toward delivering justice,” Kuleba tweeted. Credit: Ukrinform.
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence says the Russian invaders are actively using mobile crematoriums due to heavy losses in the war against Ukraine -
Hanna Malyar
, Deputy Defence Minister of Ukraine.
Quote: "According to the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence, given the catastrophic situation that has developed, the enemy is actively using mobile crematoriums. In particular, a constant movement of about five such crematoriums is observed behind the frontline positions of the occupiers. Cremations take place without any identification and accounting of the bodies of the dead occupiers."

France will allocate 3 million euros to finance the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission at the Ukrainian nuclear power plants and facilitate safety at nuclear facilities - Catherine Colonna, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, during her visit to Odesa on Thursday, 26 January, reports
European Pravda


