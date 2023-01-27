Ukraine Today - 27-01-2023

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy:

Today we have endured another massive missile attack by the terrorists. The attack, which fully confirms everything discussed with our partners, shows that Russian aggression can and must only be stopped with adequate weapons. A terrorist state cannot be persuaded by other means.We need weapons on the contact line. Weapons that protect our skies. We need new sanctions against Russia that are a political and economic weapon. And legal weapons: we must work even harder to create a tribunal for prosecuting the Russian crime of aggression against Ukraine and compensating all damage caused by this war at the expense of Russian assets





Representatives of 20 countries gathered in Prague to discuss the issue of the Special Tribunal for the Russian crime of aggression against Ukraine. That’s according to a tweet by Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.



Ukraine's Defence Intelligence says the Russian invaders are actively using mobile crematoriums due to heavy losses in the war against Ukraine - Hanna Malyar , Deputy Defence Minister of Ukraine.



Quote: "According to the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence, given the catastrophic situation that has developed, the enemy is actively using mobile crematoriums. In particular, a constant movement of about five such crematoriums is observed behind the frontline positions of the occupiers. Cremations take place without any identification and accounting of the bodies of the dead occupiers."





France will allocate 3 million euros to finance the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission at the Ukrainian nuclear power plants and facilitate safety at nuclear facilities - Catherine Colonna, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, during her visit to Odesa on Thursday, 26 January, reports European Pravda





