Ukraine Today - 8-02-2023

Oleksii Reznikov, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, told the details of the meeting in Kyiv with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius, in particular regarding the supply of tanks, and promised "a lot of positive news."





Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that Russian forces launched a new attack on the city of Kharkiv and urged Kharkiv residents to remain in shelters. Ihor Terekhov, Mayor of Kharkiv, reported that six Russian missiles hit Kharkiv. Credit: Ukrainska Pravda. As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine approaches the one-year mark, an overwhelming majority of Ukrainians have faith in their country’s victory and reject the idea of a compromise peace with the Kremlin.





Russian invading forces continue to launch attacks along the front lines in eastern Ukraine, Kyiv’s military reported on February 7, as Ukrainian officials continued to warn that Moscow was preparing for a fresh offensive in the region.





Russia is preparing to mount a major offensive in the first couple of months of 2023. The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba.,Credit: Ukrinform. Ukraine conveys condolences to Türkiye and Syria following the deadly earthquakes that killed thousands and left thousands more without shelter. President Zelenskyy reiterated his condolences to President Erdogan and offered to send help to Türkiye if needed.





