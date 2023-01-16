Ukraine Today - 16-01-2023

Проґнози щодо нового етапу вторгнення росіян: думки панів Іларіонова та Залужного.
Повний виклад вечірнього звернення Президента України Володимира
Зеленського до народу України від 15 січня 2023 року.
Цього року Україна просуватиме, зокрема, дві резолюції Генеральної Асамблеї ООН – щодо реалізації Формули миру та притягнення Росії до відповідальності за розв’язану нею війну проти України. Про це заявила перший заступник міністра закордонних справ України Еміне Джапарова, передає . «Ми зосередимо наші дипломатичні зусилля цього року на двох основних резолюціях. Крок номер один у лютому – це Формула миру. І другим кроком буде відповідальність Росії», – сказала вона журналістам у штаб-квартирі ООН у Нью-Йорку.
As of Sunday evening, 30 people are known to have died in the Russian missile attack on a residential building in the city of Dnipro, and the fate of over 30 more remains unknown. "There are currently 30 people on the list of the victims, including one child, a 15-year-old girl. There are reports that two children have been left without parents. Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address. Credit: The Presidential Office of Ukraine.
The Prosecutor General's Office says that a Kh-22 missile that hit an apartment block in Dnipro on Saturday can be launched by only one Russian unit – the 52nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment. "According to preliminary information, a Kh-22 missile was used. This type of missile causes the greatest human casualties because a missile is extremely inaccurate and has a huge deviation. Therefore, the use of such a weapon on targets in densely populated areas is clearly a war crime. This type of missiles was used in Serhiyivka and Kremenchuk. It can be launched by only one Russian unit – the 52nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment," the Prosecutor General's Office posted on Telegram. A search and rescue operation is underway at the scene, a team of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine works. At the same time, active investigative actions are taking place: forensic experts, prosecutors, police and Security Service investigators work. Credit: Ukrinform Credit: Myak