Ukraine Today - 16-01-2023

The Prosecutor General's Office says that a Kh-22 missile that hit an apartment block in Dnipro on Saturday can be launched by only one Russian unit – the 52nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment. "According to preliminary information, a Kh-22 missile was used. This type of missile causes the greatest human casualties because a missile is extremely inaccurate and has a huge deviation. Therefore, the use of such a weapon on targets in densely populated areas is clearly a war crime. This type of missiles was used in Serhiyivka and Kremenchuk. It can be launched by only one Russian unit – the 52nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment," the Prosecutor General's Office posted on Telegram. A search and rescue operation is underway at the scene, a team of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine works. At the same time, active investigative actions are taking place: forensic experts, prosecutors, police and Security Service investigators work. Credit: Ukrinform Credit: Myak