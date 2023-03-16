Ukraine Today - 16-03-2023

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, Russian troops have launched 820 cruise and ballistic missiles at critical infrastructure facilities of Ukraine. In particular, since September 2022, Ukrainian air defense forces have shot down about 700 enemy missiles and more than 650 Iranian drones used by Russian forces to attack Ukraine. – Yurii Ihnat, Spokesman for the Air Force Command of UA Armed Forces.





The Danish government has approved the decision to provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth 1 billion Danish kroner (over $140 million). In particular, it will include small arms ammunition, heavy machine guns, missiles for air defence systems, 21 demining robots, 15 generators for military needs, 15,000 sets of rain gear, 9 mobile heavy equipment repair stations, and 6 hangar tents. – Official website of the Danish Ministry of Defence





Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has stated that the Russian troops are unsuccessfully trying to encircle Bakhmut in Donetsk region and move forward. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine published a relevant post on Telegram. The Commander also noted that today a member of the 93rd Separate Kholodnyi Yar Mechanized Brigade, call sign "Alan", downed an enemy Su-25 aircraft in Bakhmut. Credit: Ukrinform Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov says that Ukraine will develop its fleet, and currently, three countries have joined the naval coalition: Ukraine, Great Britain, and the Netherlands. Reznikov stated this at a meeting with the head of the Ministry of Defence of the Netherlands. The meeting with the Minister of Defence of the Netherlands, Kaisa Ollongren is taking place in the south of Ukraine.





Russian invaders shelled Kostiantynivka and Illinivka, Donetsk region, with Uragan and Tornado-S multiple launch rocket systems, injuring seven civilians. “Under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, pre-trial investigations have been initiated into the violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine),” the Prosecutor General's Office posted on Telegram. According to the investigation data, on March 15, Russian troops shelled the town of Kostiantynivka and the village of Illinivka, Kostiantynivka district, with Uragan and Tornado-S multiple launch rocket systems. Credit: Ukrinform. Ukraine has ordered Moscow-affiliated clerics to leave Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, the country’s most important Orthodox monastery, by the end of March. Here is the background of the site, and developments that have led to the current crisis.





Total combat losses of Russian aggressors in Ukraine from 24 February 2022 to 15 March 2023 (approximation): 161520 troops; 3492 tanks; 6799 armored vehicles; 2528 artillery systems; 502 MLRS; 262 anti-aircraft warfare systems; 304 aircraft; 289 helicopters; 5377 military auto vehicles and fuel tanks; 18 military boats; 2132 tactical UAVs; 257 special military equipment; 907 cruise missiles. – General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.









