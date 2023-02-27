Ukraine Today - 27-02-2023

Meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.jpeg

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting with Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia. Mr Zelenskyy thanked Saudi Arabia for supporting peace in Ukraine, its sovereignty and territorial integrity. "This is the first official visit of the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Ukraine since the establishment of diplomatic relations. I expect that it will provide a new impetus to further intensification of our mutually beneficial dialogue," – said President V. Zelenskyy. Credit: The Presidential Office of Ukraine.

27-02-2023. The latest news from Ukraine and about Ukraine. Ukraine under attack: the war 2014 -2023. The Russian army launched 34 strikes on 15 settlements in Donetsk region over the past day. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Saudi Arabia for supporting peace in Ukraine, its sovereignty and territorial integrity. More News: sbs.com.au/language/ukrainian

Ukraine is strongly determined to develop relations with Saudi Arabia not only at the bilateral and multilateral but also at the regional levels, as well as to jointly search for ways to strengthen the position of our state in the Global South. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said this at a joint briefing with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports. Ukraine’s top diplomat pointed out the importance of the first visit of Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister to Kyiv since the establishment of diplomatic relations.

The Russian army launched 34 strikes on 15 settlements in Donetsk region over the past day.jpg
The Russian army launched 34 strikes on 15 settlements in Donetsk region over the past day. “Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Bakhmut, Kostiantynivka, Chasiv Yar, Krasnohorivka, Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk, Velyka Novosilka, Ocheretyne, Karlivka, Sieverne, Lastochkyne, Tonenke, Krasnohorivka came under enemy fire,” the press service of the National Police Main Department in Donetsk Region informs. Credit: Ukrinform
