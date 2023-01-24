Ukraine Today - 24-01-2023

FreeTheLeopards movement calls on the world to put pressure on Scholz to free the Leopard2 tanks and allow them to be handed over to Ukraine. Source - Alina And Twitter.jpg

Flash mob and mass action #FreeTheLeopards wave rolled out after the January 20th “Ramstein” meeting did not result in an agreement on transferring Leopard2 tanks to Ukraine. The Ukrainian World Congress and its worldwide constituent organizations took part in rallies proclaiming: “Give Leopard tanks to Ukraine!”, “Free the Leopards!”, “Even more weapons to Ukraine.” Source: Alina And Twitter/ UWC

24-01-2023. The latest news from Ukraine and about Ukraine. Ukraine under attack. Poland said on January 23 that it could deliver Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine as part of a coalition of countries even without Berlin's approval for the re-export of the German-made tank as Ukrainian forces staved off fresh waves of Russian attacks in the east. Russian occupiers continue offensive operations on the Bakhmut and Avdiivka fronts in order to seize Donetsk Oblast, despite numerous losses. More News: sbs.com.au/language/ukrainian

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, turned to the participants of the National Association of State Chambers of the USA (NASC) and called on them to invest in Ukraine. The President states that Ukrainians are waiting for the Patriot multiple-launch rocket system to arrive and are considering putting the Abrams tanks in service.

In Kyiv, the President of Ukraine started a meeting with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

