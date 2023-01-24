Ukraine Today - 24-01-2023

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, turned to the participants of the National Association of State Chambers of the USA (NASC) and called on them to invest in Ukraine. The President states that Ukrainians are waiting for the Patriot multiple-launch rocket system to arrive and are considering putting the Abrams tanks in service.





Flash mob and mass action #FreeTheLeopards wave rolled out after the January 20th “Ramstein” meeting did not result in an agreement on transferring Leopard2 tanks to Ukraine. The Ukrainian World Congress and its worldwide constituent organizations took part in rallies proclaiming: “Give Leopard tanks to Ukraine!”, “Free the Leopards!”, “Even more weapons to Ukraine.”





