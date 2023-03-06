Ukraine Today - 6-03-2023

As part of a working trip to Lviv region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, who visiting Ukraine for the second time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation. The Head of State thanked the President of the European Parliament for her leadership in supporting Ukraine since the first days of the terrible war and for the important decisions made by this European institution.



In particular, as it was on March 1 last year, when on the second day after submitting our EU membership application, the European Parliament adopted a resolution on support and the need to grant the EU candidate status to Ukraine, - Mr Zelenskyy recalled.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola has said she hopes that negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the European Union will begin this year. She stated this during a short conversation with journalists in Lviv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports. According to the European Parliament president, when people say that Ukraine is Europe, and Europe is Ukraine, it means that accession negotiations should start as soon as possible, which means this year.





Russian troops have already killed 462 children and injured 931 more during its full-scale armed aggression in Ukraine.



"As of the morning of March 5, 2023, more than 1,393 children were killed and injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 462 children were killed and more than 931 children received injuries of varying severity," the Prosecutor General's Office posted on Telegram .



Most children were killed and injured in Donetsk region – 445, Kharkiv region – 272, Kyiv region – 123, Kherson region – 90, Zaporizhzhia region – 84, Mykolaiv region – 83, Chernihiv region – 68, Luhansk region – 66, Dnipropetrovsk region – 64.



On March 4, a 17-year-old boy was injured in a Russian rocket attack on the village of Druzhba, Donetsk region.



According to the Children of War search portal, as of March 5, 2023, 353 children are considered missing in Ukraine and 10,147 children were found.





The Russian armed forces have already damaged 3,126 educational institutions in Ukraine; 438 of them are completely destroyed.





