Ukraine Today - 28-03-2023

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi.jpg

During a working trip to the Zaporizhzhia region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi. The meeting took place on the territory of the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant. Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Rafael Grossi observed the consequences of Russian missile strikes on this critical infrastructure facility, the buildings and energy equipment of which were significantly destroyed. The President and the Director General of the IAEA were informed about the measures taken to protect the Dnipro HPP in case of new attacks by the Russian aggressor, as well as about the course of emergency restoration of the facility. The interlocutors discussed in detail the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The Head of State thanked the Director General of the IAEA for his support in issues related to guaranteeing the security of nuclear energy facilities in Ukraine. Credit: The Presidential Office of Ukraine.

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

28-03-2023. The latest news from Ukraine and about Ukraine. Ukraine under attack: the war 2014 -2023. During a working trip to the Zaporizhzhia region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi. Due to Russia’s war against Ukraine, about 1,5 million Ukrainian children have a risk of developing depression, anxiety, and other psychological problems. – Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine. During the day, the enemy launched 163 strikes, and 19 armed clashes took place in Bakhmut direction. The Ukrainian troops decimated 124 occupiers and wounded 149 more. More News: sbs.com.au/language/ukrainian

During the day, the enemy launched 163 strikes, and 19 armed clashes took place in Bakhmut direction. The Ukrainian troops decimated 124 occupiers and wounded 149 more.
"Bakhmut remains the main axis of attack in our operational area, where the enemy is concentrating its main efforts. During this day, in the area of Bakhmut, Bohdanivka, and Ivanivske, the enemy launched 163 strikes with various types of tube and rocket artillery, there were 19 armed clashes, three airstrikes. Thirty strikes and 17 clashes took place directly in the area of Bakhmut. 124 occupiers were eliminated and 149 were wounded," Serhiy Cherevaty, Spokesperson for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said on the air of the national news telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
During a working trip to the Dnipropetrovsk region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the city of Nikopol, which is constantly under fire of the Russian invaders.jpeg
During a working trip to the Dnipropetrovsk region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the city of Nikopol, which is constantly under fire of the Russian invaders. The Head of State observed the situation in the Nikopol district, the consequences of the enemy's terrorist attacks on Nikopol, Marhanets and other settlements in the region. Volodymyr Zelenskyy was informed about the course of restoration of damaged civil infrastructure objects and strengthening of their protection against possible new attacks. The President was informed that almost 5,000 buildings in the district were destroyed, including medical and educational institutions. Injured citizens are provided with the necessary assistance. The parties noted effective interaction of the regional military administration with local self-government bodies, and effective work of law enforcement agencies. Credit: The Presidential Office of Ukraine.
Total combat losses of Russian aggressors in Ukraine from 24 February 2022 to 27 March 2023 (approximation): 171160 troops; 3595 tanks; 6953 armored vehicles; 2638 artillery systems; 523 MLRS; 277 anti-aircraft warfare systems; 305 aircraft; 291 helicopters; 5493 military auto vehicles and fuel tanks; 18 military boats; 2216 tactical UAVs; 285 special military equipment; 911 cruise missiles. – General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.


The number of injured in today's missile attack on Slovyansk in Donetsk region has risen to 36.jpg
The number of injured in today's missile attack on Slovyansk in Donetsk region has risen to 36. "Hard day. As of 16:00, 36 people were injured, two were killed," Vadym Liakh, Head of the Slovyansk Town Military Administration, posted on Facebook. Credit: Ukroinform.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 60 Russian attacks in the Kupianskyi, Lymanskyi, Bakhmutskyi, Avdiivskyi, and Marinskyi directions. In the last 24 hours, the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out 3 strikes on locations with Russian troops. In addition, Ukrainian missile troops and gunners hit a Russian command post, an enemy ammunition depot, and a Russian electronic warfare station. – General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Компанія Maxar Technologies опублікувала супутникові знімки, які показують масштаби руйнувань в Бахмуті на Донеччині..jpg
Компанія Maxar Technologies опублікувала супутникові знімки, які показують масштаби руйнувань в Бахмуті на Донеччині. Credit: Maxar Technologies
In the last 24 hours, Russian troops shelled the Chernihiv, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, and Kherson regions. 6 citizens were injured. 1 person was killed. – Information from Regional Military Administrations (
News about the war in Ukraine )


Про це і більше слухайте тут: 
sbs.com.au/language/ukrainian


Підписуйтеся на наш подкаст за посиланням 
SBS Ukrainian  
т а слухайте найсвіжіші репортажі, інтерв’ю, новини України, Австралії та Світу.
Цей та інші матеріали SBS Ukrainian можна слухати на будь-якому додатку для подкастів
Долучайтеся до нашої спільноти у 
Facebook


Завантажте
SBS Audio app
і слухайте SBS Audio українською наживо і через подкаст в одному місці

Слухайте SBS Радіо українською мовою на
Spotify
,
Apple Podcasts
і
Google Podcasts

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS Ukrainian

SBS News in Ukrainian - 27-03-2023

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with British actor, UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Orlando Bloom.jpeg

Ukraine Today - 27-03-2023

Diana Lepetynska with her dog Frida

How to bring a dog from Ukraine to Australia?

Not all dictators

Not All Dictators – a drama about the war in Ukraine premiered in Melbourne