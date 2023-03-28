Ukraine Today - 28-03-2023

During the day, the enemy launched 163 strikes, and 19 armed clashes took place in Bakhmut direction. The Ukrainian troops decimated 124 occupiers and wounded 149 more.



"Bakhmut remains the main axis of attack in our operational area, where the enemy is concentrating its main efforts. During this day, in the area of Bakhmut, Bohdanivka, and Ivanivske, the enemy launched 163 strikes with various types of tube and rocket artillery, there were 19 armed clashes, three airstrikes. Thirty strikes and 17 clashes took place directly in the area of Bakhmut. 124 occupiers were eliminated and 149 were wounded," Serhiy Cherevaty, Spokesperson for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said on the air of the national news telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.



During a working trip to the Dnipropetrovsk region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the city of Nikopol, which is constantly under fire of the Russian invaders. The Head of State observed the situation in the Nikopol district, the consequences of the enemy's terrorist attacks on Nikopol, Marhanets and other settlements in the region. Volodymyr Zelenskyy was informed about the course of restoration of damaged civil infrastructure objects and strengthening of their protection against possible new attacks. The President was informed that almost 5,000 buildings in the district were destroyed, including medical and educational institutions. Injured citizens are provided with the necessary assistance. The parties noted effective interaction of the regional military administration with local self-government bodies, and effective work of law enforcement agencies. Credit: The Presidential Office of Ukraine. Total combat losses of Russian aggressors in Ukraine from 24 February 2022 to 27 March 2023 (approximation): 171160 troops; 3595 tanks; 6953 armored vehicles; 2638 artillery systems; 523 MLRS; 277 anti-aircraft warfare systems; 305 aircraft; 291 helicopters; 5493 military auto vehicles and fuel tanks; 18 military boats; 2216 tactical UAVs; 285 special military equipment; 911 cruise missiles. – General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.







The number of injured in today's missile attack on Slovyansk in Donetsk region has risen to 36. "Hard day. As of 16:00, 36 people were injured, two were killed," Vadym Liakh, Head of the Slovyansk Town Military Administration, posted on Facebook. Credit: Ukroinform. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 60 Russian attacks in the Kupianskyi, Lymanskyi, Bakhmutskyi, Avdiivskyi, and Marinskyi directions. In the last 24 hours, the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out 3 strikes on locations with Russian troops. In addition, Ukrainian missile troops and gunners hit a Russian command post, an enemy ammunition depot, and a Russian electronic warfare station. – General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



Компанія Maxar Technologies опублікувала супутникові знімки, які показують масштаби руйнувань в Бахмуті на Донеччині. Credit: Maxar Technologies In the last 24 hours, Russian troops shelled the Chernihiv, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, and Kherson regions. 6 citizens were injured. 1 person was killed. – Information from Regional Military Administrations ( News about the war in Ukraine )





