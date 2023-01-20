Ukraine Today - 20-01-2023

Ukraine’s remarkable military successes in the second half of 2022 have raised the prospect that Russia’s invasion of the country could end in a decisive Ukrainian victory.



The European Parliament on Wednesday officially urged German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to deliver Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine without further delay, according to a

(CSDP), adopted by an overwhelming majority of MEPs, stresses that Ukraine is defending its territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders and urgently needs military aid and heavy weaponry to win the war. “European security has dramatically deteriorated due to Russia’s war in Ukraine,” said Tom Vandenkendelaere, the rapporteur on Common Security and Defense Policy.