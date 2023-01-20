Ukraine Today - 20-01-2023

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the European Council Charles Michel.jpeg

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the European Council Charles Michel. Credit: The Presidential Office of Ukraine.

20-01-2023. The latest news from Ukraine and about Ukraine. Ukraine under attack. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the President of the European Council with the Order of Merit of the first degree. Thus, Charles Michel's personal contribution to the strengthening of interstate cooperation, support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and promotion of the Ukrainian state in the world was honored. "Thank you for your leadership and leadership support for Ukraine, our resilience, our independence and our people," the President of Ukraine said during the award ceremony at the Mariyinsky Palace. Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that it is an honor for him to present this award.

Ukraine’s remarkable military successes in the second half of 2022 have raised the prospect that Russia’s invasion of the country could end in a decisive Ukrainian victory.
The European Parliament on Wednesday officially urged German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to deliver Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine without further delay, according to a
press release
. The annual
2022 report on the implementation of the Common Security and Defense Policy
(CSDP), adopted by an overwhelming majority of MEPs, stresses that Ukraine is defending its territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders and urgently needs military aid and heavy weaponry to win the war. “European security has dramatically deteriorated due to Russia’s war in Ukraine,” said Tom Vandenkendelaere, the rapporteur on Common Security and Defense Policy.

After their negotiations in Kyiv, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the European Council Charles Michel visited the Walk of the Brave on Constitution Square.jpeg
After their negotiations in Kyiv, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the European Council Charles Michel visited the Walk of the Brave on Constitution Square. Credit: The Presidential Office of Ukraine.
More News: 
sbs.com.au/language/ukrainian

