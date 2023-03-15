Ukraine Today - 15-03-2023

"Today is the Day of the Ukrainian Volunteer. It is the day of men and women whose lives and dedication to Ukraine largely determine our fate - each and every one of us. The fate of a free people. The fate of Ukraine, which will not submit to any invader," the Head of State said. The President noted that thousands of Ukrainians stand up for our country when the enemy seeks to destroy it.



"When the world mistakenly does not expect strength from Ukrainians, millions of our people show such bravery that there is not a single corner in the world unaware of the strength of Ukraine left," - Mr Zelenskyy said.





On March 14, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 4 Russian anti-radar missiles in the southern direction. Enemy missiles were destroyed over the Black sea, but the debris and the blast wave damaged a kindergarten on the coast and several private houses nearby. – Operational Command “South”





In the last 24 hours, Russian troops shelled the Chernihiv, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions. 5 citizens were injured. 27 people were killed. – Information from Regional Military Administrations







The defensive operation in Bakhmut sector is of paramount strategic importance for deterring the enemy. "I respect the strength, bravery, and indomitability of our soldiers in Bakhmut. The defensive operation in this sector is of paramount strategic importance for deterring the enemy. It is key to the stability of the defense of the entire front," Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny posted on Telegram. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces thanked every defender who repels the invaders and brings Ukraine’s victory closer. Credit: Ukrinform On March 14, the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a Russian «Orlan-10» drone in the Dnipropetrovsk region. – Press service of the Air Force Command «East» of UA Armed Forces - Russia’s war in Ukraine: official website | MFA of Ukraine





Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, 464 Ukrainian children have died, 935 children have been injured. Most victims among children are from the Donetsk region. Moreover, 373 Ukrainian children were reported missing and 16,226 were deported. – Press service of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights.





Total combat losses of Russian aggressors in Ukraine from 24 February 2022 to 14 March 2023 (approximation): 160540 troops; 3484 tanks; 6789 armored vehicles; 2519 artillery systems; 495 MLRS; 260 anti-aircraft warfare systems; 304 aircraft; 289 helicopters; 5367 military auto vehicles and fuel tanks; 18 military boats; 2120 tactical UAVs; 256 special military equipment; 907 cruise missiles. – General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.





