Ukraine Today - 17-03-2023

The Polish government will transfer 4 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in the coming days. – Andrzej Duda, President of Poland.





Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, Russian troops have launched almost 5,000 missiles and 3,500 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine. In addition, 1,100 drone attacks by Russian troops were recorded. – Danylo Kubai, First Secretary of the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the International Organizations in Vienna.



Near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukrainian border guards repelled three enemy attacks, killing nine Russian invaders and wounding 17 others. Ukraine's State Border Guard Service said this in a statement, Ukrinform reports. According to the agency, the fighting took place in the industrial zone. The border guards repelled the attacks of the invaders using small arms and grenades, and mortar fire did not allow the enemy to bring reserves. Credit: Ukrinform. China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang has said in a phone call with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba that China will continue to play a constructive role in ending the war and restoring peace in Ukraine. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said this in a statement about Thursday's phone call between the two ministers, according to an Ukrinform correspondent. "China has always upheld an objective and fair stance on the Ukraine issue, committed itself to promoting peace talks, and called on the international community to create conditions for peace talks," Qin said.





Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure may amount to crimes against humanity. The relevant statement was made by the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine (UN Commission), an Ukrinform correspondent reports.





Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure may amount to crimes against humanity. The relevant statement was made by the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine (UN Commission), an Ukrinform correspondent reports. "The Commission is grateful for the access and written responses to its queries received from Ukrainian officials. It regrets that its attempts to establish meaningful communication with the Russian Federation have been unsuccessful, as its notes verbales and letters have remained unanswered. A Russian governmental institution has referred material to the Commission, which it has examined," the report states. Credit: Ukrinform. Total combat losses of Russian aggressors in Ukraine from 24 February 2022 to 16 March 2023 (approximation): 162560 troops; 3504 tanks; 6810 armored vehicles; 2539 artillery systems; 503 MLRS; 265 anti-aircraft warfare systems; 305 aircraft; 289 helicopters; 5394 military auto vehicles and fuel tanks; 18 military boats; 2145 tactical UAVs; 257 special military equipment; 907 cruise missiles. – General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.





