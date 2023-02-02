Ukraine Today - 2-02-2023

Fierce fighting continues in eastern Ukraine, with the Russian army making powerful attempts to break through the defences of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, particularly in the Lyman sector. Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports. "The enemy is trying to expand the geography of its offensive in the Lyman sector. It is making powerful attempts to break through our defenses. Despite heavy losses, the Russian invaders also continue their offensive in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka sectors," Ms Maliar said.





Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, 459 Ukrainian children have died, 918 children have been injured. Most victims among children are from the Donetsk region. – Prosecutor General’s Office.





Total combat losses of Russian aggressors in Ukraine from 24 February 2022 to 01 February 2023 (approximation): 128420 troops; 3209 tanks; 6382 armored vehicles; 2207 artillery systems; 458 MLRS; 221 anti-aircraft warfare systems; 293 aircraft; 284 helicopters; 5061 military auto vehicles and fuel tanks; 18 military boats; 1951 tactical UAVs; 200 special military equipment; 796 cruise missiles. – General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.





Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called on the United States to provide Ukraine with all the weapons it requests, including fighter jets, tanks and long-range artillery. Mr Johnson argued that the sooner Ukraine wins, the sooner the economic disruption will end, while Russia's military power will be weakened:



Give them the deep fire artillery systems, give them the tanks, give them the planes, because they have a plan. They know what they need to do. And my God, they should. They have the skill and the bravery to do it, give them the wherewithal to take back that land bridge and the rest of their country, because the faster they win, the greater the savings in treasure and in lives, and the faster the world economy will bounce back to health.

The former prime minister also admitted that he had changed his mind about Kyiv's membership in NATO and the European Union, saying that the process should begin after the war.













Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called on the United States to provide Ukraine with all the weapons it requests, including fighter jets, tanks and long-range artillery. He said this at the Atlantic Council in Washington, according to an Ukrinform correspondent. "Give them long-range artillery systems, give them tanks, planes, because they have a plan. They know what they need to do," Johnson said. Credit: Ukrinform.





Підписуйтеся на наш подкаст за посиланням SBS Ukrainian та слухайте найсвіжіші репортажі, інтерв’ю, новини України, Австралії та Світу.





Цей та інші матеріали SBS Ukrainian можна слухати на будь-якому додатку для подкастів



