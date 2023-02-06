Ukraine Today - 6-02-2023

The situation is very difficult in Donetsk region - fierce battles are ongoing. President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his video address to the nation:



It is very difficult in Donetsk region - there are fierce battles. But no matter how hard it is and no matter how much pressure there is, we have to withstand it. We have to use and we do use every day and every week to reinforce our defense at the front, to strengthen our international position, to increase pressure on Russia and to give our people new opportunities to get through this difficult time, - the President said.

The number of people injured in a Russian missile attack on the center of Kharkiv on Sunday, February 5, has increased to four. Kharkiv region governor Oleh Syniehubov said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports. "According to the Regional Center of Emergency Medical Aid, the number of those injured has increased to four people. Another wounded person is a security guard of a higher educational institution that was struck by a second missile," he wrote.



Credit: Ukrinform Ukraine seeks to start negotiations on joining the European Union in order to be ready to join the EU before the end of the war. Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishyna said this live on Ukraine's Espreso TV channel. "After our victory, a decision on Ukraine's membership in NATO can be made very quickly. I can confirm that such a decision requires only the political consensus of all 30 allies," she said.



Ukraine has fulfilled more than 70% of its obligations under the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement. "In the conditions of the full-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, we pursued the process of adapting Ukrainian legislation to the European one. We have increased progress in implementation of the Association Agreement by 9% compared to 2021," Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna said during the Ukraine-EU Summit on February 3, Ukrinform reports with reference to the Government portal. According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the intellectual property sector has become the leader in fulfilling obligations under the Association Agreement. Progress in this area has increased by 33%. Credit: Ukrinform. Credit: Ruslan Kaniuka Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Olena Kondratiuk and President of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Joëlle Garriaud-Maylam visited Borodianka, Kyiv region, on February 4. "Today is my second opportunity to meet with the President of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly. Before that, we met in Brussels. I want to thank you on behalf of the Parliament of Ukraine and the entire Ukrainian people for this visit. Your visit is very important to us," Kondratiuk told the NATO PA President, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.





