Ukraine Today - 14-02-2023

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba announced a series of measures against Russia on the anniversary of the beginning of the full-scale invasion. "At the UN, in Kyiv, in many other capitals of the world, various events will take place that will send a very clear signal to President Putin: if you, Putin, are playing a game of attrition and think that time is on your side, then you are badly mistaken. Because unity with Ukraine grows every day, and you will definitely lose in this war," Kuleba said during the nationwide news telethon, Ukrinform reports with reference to Radio Liberty. Credit: Ukrinform

As part of the Drone Army project, 1,765 drones have been purchased for a total sum of $3.4 billion, and 3,500 military personnel have been trained to operate them. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said this in an interview with

, Ukrinform reports. "This is a technological war, it is necessary to use UAVs more effectively and save the lives of our soldiers. That is why the Drone Army project was launched as part of the fundraising platform UNITED24. Over eight months of work, it has already contracted 1,765 ‘birds’ for a total sum of $3.4 billion. We also train drone pilots. More than 3,500 soldiers have already undergone such training," Mr Fedorov noted.