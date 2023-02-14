Ukraine Today - 14-02-2023

As part of the Drone Army project, 1,765 drones have been purchased for a total sum of $3.4 billion, and 3,500 military personnel have been trained to operate them. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said this in an interview with , Ukrinform reports. "This is a technological war, it is necessary to use UAVs more effectively and save the lives of our soldiers. That is why the Drone Army project was launched as part of the fundraising platform UNITED24. Over eight months of work, it has already contracted 1,765 ‘birds’ for a total sum of $3.4 billion. We also train drone pilots. More than 3,500 soldiers have already undergone such training," Mr Fedorov noted.
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba announced a series of measures against Russia on the anniversary of the beginning of the full-scale invasion. "At the UN, in Kyiv, in many other capitals of the world, various events will take place that will send a very clear signal to President Putin: if you, Putin, are playing a game of attrition and think that time is on your side, then you are badly mistaken. Because unity with Ukraine grows every day, and you will definitely lose in this war," Kuleba said during the nationwide news telethon, Ukrinform reports with reference to Radio Liberty. Credit: Ukrinform
Defence Minister of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov, Defense Minister of France Sébastien Lecornu, and a representative of Thales Group signed a memorandum on the supply of GM200 radars for Ukrainian air defence units. “Together with my French colleague Sébastien Lecornu signed Memorandum with Thales Group on supply of MG-200 radars for Ukrainian air defenders,” Mr Reznikov posted on . According to the minister, this equipment will help the Ukrainian military spot enemy drones and missiles, including ballistic.
The future of Poland itself depends on how effective the assistance from Poland and other allies to Ukraine will be now. According to Ukrinform, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told this to Dziennik Gazeta Prawna. "We are helping Ukraine, because our future depends on our eastern neighbor. We are doing more than others because we have more to win and more to lose," he said. Credit: Ukrinform Credit: Marek Zakrzewski/PAP
A summit of 35 countries has been held in the United Kingdom over the issue of Russia's possible participation in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. According to Ukrinform, a group of 35 countries, including the United States and Germany, agreed to demand the suspension of Russian and Belarusian athletes from participation in the 2024 Olympics, Lithuanian Sports Minister Jurgita Siugzdiniene .
We invite you not to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in any international competitions, including the Olympic Games, while the war in Ukraine continues. Our position as sports politicians must be strong and united. We cannot allow it to be used. Pressure on Russia and Belarus is very important. Lithuania will support and join all initiatives and efforts to prevent Russian and Belarusian athletes from returning to international competitions if these [efforts] coincide with our clear and firm position,- Jurgita Siugzdiniene said.
Підписуйтеся на наш подкаст за посиланням та слухайте найсвіжіші репортажі, інтерв’ю, новини України, Австралії та Світу.
Цей та інші матеріали SBS Ukrainian можна слухати на будь-якому додатку для подкастів
Долучайтеся до нашої спільноти у