Ukraine Today - 25-01-2023

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, has donated $1 million to the army from his inheritance..jpeg

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, has donated $1 million to the army from his inheritance. That's according to The New York Times. According to the report, Zaluzhnyi received the money as an inheritance from a Ukrainian American, Gregory Stepanets, according to the Stepanets family. Crerdit: Ukrinform

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

25-01-2023. Тhe latest news from Ukraine and about Ukraine. Ukraine under attack. The Russian army has shelled a maternity hospital, a school and a polyclinic in Kherson. Kherson regional governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports. "In Kherson, the Russian army shelled a maternity hospital, a school and a polyclinic. The building of the maternity hospital was damaged. Plumes of smoke began to rise on the fourth floor," the report readsThe Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, has donated $1 million to the army from his inheritance. That's according to The New York Times. According to the report, Zaluzhnyi received the money as an inheritance from a Ukrainian American, Gregory Stepanets, according to the Stepanets family. More News: sbs.com.au/language/ukrainian

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed five regional governors and appointed Oleksiy Kuleba as deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. The decrees to that effect have been published on the
website
of the head of state, Ukrinform reports. Mr Zelenskyy dismissed Valentyn Reznichenko as head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration.

Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court has placed Vasyl Lozynskyy, the former deputy minister for the development of communities, territories and infrastructure of Ukraine, under round-the-clock house arrest until March 22, 2023.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has endorsed a resolution, recognizing that the Russian Federation has waged a war of aggression against Ukraine since February 2014.

The U.S. Department of Defence has confirmed that the U.S. administration is considering the possibility of providing Ukraine with U.S.-made Abrams M1 tanks, but will not make any statements on this issue at this time

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS Ukrainian

SBS News in Ukrainian- 24-01-2023

FreeTheLeopards movement calls on the world to put pressure on Scholz to free the Leopard2 tanks and allow them to be handed over to Ukraine. Source - Alina And Twitter.jpg

Ukraine Today - 24-01-2023

In Kyiv, the President of Ukraine started a meeting with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Ukraine Today - 23-01-2023

SBS Ukrainian

SBS News in Ukrainian - 23-01-2023