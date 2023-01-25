Ukraine Today - 25-01-2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed five regional governors and appointed Oleksiy Kuleba as deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. The decrees to that effect have been published on the website of the head of state, Ukrinform reports. Mr Zelenskyy dismissed Valentyn Reznichenko as head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration.





Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court has placed Vasyl Lozynskyy, the former deputy minister for the development of communities, territories and infrastructure of Ukraine, under round-the-clock house arrest until March 22, 2023.





The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has endorsed a resolution, recognizing that the Russian Federation has waged a war of aggression against Ukraine since February 2014.



