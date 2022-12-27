Ukraine Today - 27-12-2022

Ukraine's foreign minister says the government is preparing to have a peace summit with Russia in February next year, but under certain conditions. Dmytro Kuleba told The Associated Press peace talks are preferred at the United Nations with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as a possible mediator, around the anniversary of the war. He says Russia could only be invited to such a summit if the country faced a war crimes tribunal first at an international court:



The UN Secretary General was one of the first international or foreign officials that my president spoke with. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres. He has proven himself to be an efficient negotiator and mediator and a man of integrity, so we would welcome his active participation. ..Every war ends in a diplomatic way. Every war ends as a result of the actions taken on the battlefield and at the negotiating table.

He also says Ukraine will do whatever it can to win the war in 2023 if diplomacy doesn't work, but hopes for peace by the end of February 2023.





Ukraine will return Crimea by force of diplomacy and force of arms, said the chief of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Defense Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with LIGA.net .





Оn Christmas Eve, the Russian orcs shelled downtown Kherson, killing 10 and injuring 68 civilians, UNIAN reported . The targets of the barbarians included two healthcare institutions: the Kherson Oblast Clinical Hospital and a psychiatric care facility. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyи posted photos of the consequences of the shelling on Facebook. “Social networks will most likely mark these photos as ‘sensitive content.’ But this is not sensitive content – it is the real life of Ukraine and Ukrainians,” he commented the horrible pictures.



