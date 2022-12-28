Ukraine Today - 28-12-2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni the issue of supplying Ukraine with air defence systems, the implementation of a peace formula and thanked the Italian government for the allocation of additional EUR 10 million in aid to Ukraine. In a phone call, President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic Giorgia Meloni confirmed her intention to travel to Kyiv and invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit Rome.





Russian forces have unleashed fresh attacks on the eastern Ukrainian towns of Bakhmut and Avdiyivka, backed by formidable artillery fire, as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said millions of civilians remained in the dark and cold following Moscow's destruction of power and civilian infrastructure.





In the de-occupied Snihurivka district of the Mykolaiv region, the police have exhumed the bodies of seven more civilians who were buried with violations during the Russian occupation. That's according to the regional police, Ukrinform reports. According to the report, in the village of Tsentralne, an 82-year-old woman died as a result of an enemy projectile hitting her yard. Due to the occupation of the village, her relatives buried her in a garden near her house. Earlier reports said that the police had exhumed the bodies of three teenagers in the Mykolaiv region. Credit: Ukrinform 28 military clashes and 225 artillery shellings took place in Bakhmut. Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and some parts of Luhansk Oblast are currently the main hot spots of Russo-Ukrainian war, the spokesman of the Eastern Group of Ukraine’s Forces, Colonel Serhiy Cherevatyi, said on Ukrainian national television.





Iran and China have not supplied any missiles to Russia — Ukraine’s spy chief . Head of Ukraine’s Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov said in an interview for Liga net that neither Russia nor Iran have supplied any missile to Russia so far. He also said that China hasn’t supplied any weapons for Russia “and will not supply them, as far as we understand.”





On December 22-26, Kyiv hosts the annual Conference of Ambassadors of Ukraine under the slogan: “War and New Horizons in the World”. The key topic of the event is countering Russia’s full-scale aggression against Ukraine. Among the key issues of the Conference are mobilization of international efforts in support of Ukraine, strengthening the resilience and defence capability of our state, and overcoming the consequences of war and recovery. Addressing the ambassadors, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy outlined the priorities on the political and diplomatic track of repulsing Russian aggression and promoting Ukraine’s national interests in the world. The ambassadors received clear instructions on the implementation of international initiatives proposed by the Head of State, in particular, the Formula for Peace, as well as guaranteeing food security in the world.



