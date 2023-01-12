Ukraine Today - 12-01-2023

The Ukrainian military and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy say claims by Russia's Vagner group that Russian forces have taken the eastern town of Soledar are false and fighting continues.





The presidents of Poland and Lithuania visited Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the city of Lviv, in the Western part of Ukraine. Both countries agreed to provide weapons to Ukraine, with Polish President Andrzej Duda announcing his country will hand over tanks:



Lately, we decided that the moment for Poland to (decisively) support Ukraine has come. A company of Leopard tanks will be handed over as part of coalition building. Because as you know, many formal criteria have to be fulfilled, and agreements need to be signed.