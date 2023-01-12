SBS Ukrainian

Ukraine Today - 12-01-2023

The joint declaration signed by the presidents of Ukraine, Lithuania, and Poland following the second summit of the Lublin Triangle supports holding the Global Peace Formula Summit, creating a special international tribunal to prosecute Russia, giving Ukraine EU and NATO membership prospects, and continuing security assistance to Ukrainians. "The Joint Declaration is the result of the negotiations. It reflects the key political, humanitarian and other conclusions of today's meeting," Mr Zelenskyy said, the press service of the Head of State informs. According to the President’s Office, the Joint Declaration confirms the centuries-old historical ties between Ukraine, Lithuania, and Poland, as well as defines the priority areas of cooperation of the Lublin Triangle, in particular in the framework of the strategic course of our country to acquire full membership in the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation. Credit: Ukrinform.

Published 12 January 2023 at 5:07pm
By Liudmyla Pavlenko.
12-01-2023. The latest news from Ukraine and about Ukraine. Poland is ready to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine as part of a coalition, Polish President Andrzej Duda announced on January 11 after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. More news: sbs.com.au/language/ukrainian

The Ukrainian military and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy say claims by Russia's Vagner group that Russian forces have taken the eastern town of Soledar are false and fighting continues.

The presidents of Poland and Lithuania visited Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the city of Lviv, in the Western part of Ukraine. Both countries agreed to provide weapons to Ukraine, with Polish President Andrzej Duda announcing his country will hand over tanks:
Lately, we decided that the moment for Poland to (decisively) support Ukraine has come. A company of Leopard tanks will be handed over as part of coalition building. Because as you know, many formal criteria have to be fulfilled, and agreements need to be signed.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has confirmed his country will provide anti-air Zenit systems along with their ammunitions. The three leaders signed a formal agreement and visited a war memorial together.



