Ukraine Today - 12-01-2023

Lately, we decided that the moment for Poland to (decisively) support Ukraine has come. A company of Leopard tanks will be handed over as part of coalition building. Because as you know, many formal criteria have to be fulfilled, and agreements need to be signed.
The joint declaration signed by the presidents of Ukraine, Lithuania, and Poland following the second summit of the Lublin Triangle supports holding the Global Peace Formula Summit, creating a special international tribunal to prosecute Russia, giving Ukraine EU and NATO membership prospects, and continuing security assistance to Ukrainians. "The Joint Declaration is the result of the negotiations. It reflects the key political, humanitarian and other conclusions of today's meeting," Mr Zelenskyy said, the press service of the Head of State informs. According to the President’s Office, the Joint Declaration confirms the centuries-old historical ties between Ukraine, Lithuania, and Poland, as well as defines the priority areas of cooperation of the Lublin Triangle, in particular in the framework of the strategic course of our country to acquire full membership in the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation. Credit: Ukrinform.