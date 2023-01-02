Ukraine Today - 02-01-2023

Про це і більше:
02-01-2022. The latest news from Ukraine and about Ukraine. Ukraine under attack. 11 damaged private houses, as well as a critical infrastructure facility, were reported in the Fastiv and Obukhiv districts of Kyiv Oblast on the morning of 2 January, after a Russian drone attack. Ukraine must get long-term support, warns Nato chief. More News: sbs.com.au/ukrainian
