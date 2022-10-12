Ukraine Today - 12/10/2022

The Russians have been planning missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital and infrastructure since the beginning of October, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine ( DIU ) reports. “According to DIU, the Russian occupying forces received instructions from the Kremlin to prepare massive missile strikes on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure on October 2 and 3. Military units of strategic and long-range aviation received orders to prepare for the task of massive missile attacks. The objects of critical civil infrastructure and the central areas of densely populated Ukrainian cities were identified as targets.





Russian invaders are using missiles and suicide drones to attack Ukrainian cities, causing terror against civilians. The city of Zaporizhzhia is remaining under continuous enemy fire. The city is situated close to the contact line, and Russian missiles can reach it in less than a minute. Russians are deliberately targeting high-rise residential buildings, civil and critical infrastructure. Credit: Ukrinform. On October 10 and 11, 2022, in response to Russia's massive missile strikes, thousands of Ukrainians around the world gathered to call on the governments of their countries to stand up for Ukraine. The President of the Ukrainian World Congress, Paul Grod, urged Ukrainians and friends of Ukraine around the globe to hold rallies in support of Ukraine and demand greater backing for Ukraine during its gruesome times of war. The Ukrainian World Congress (UWC), together with our communities around the world, calls upon the international community and global leaders to provide a swift and a powerful response to Russia’s recent terrorist attack on Ukraine.





Workers in Ukraine have exhumed several bodies from a mass burial site in Lyman as Ukrainian authorities pieced together evidence from the more than four months the eastern city spent under Russian occupation. Ten body bags were lying beside a trench roughly 30 metres long from which authorities say 32 bodies have been exhumed so far.



