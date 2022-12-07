SBS Ukrainian

Ukrainian Community in Australia and displaced Ukrainians

Marta Artemenko, Ukrainian Community Manager. Credit: Ukrainian Council of NSW.

Published 7 December 2022 at 5:49pm
By Bogdan Rudnytski
Available in other languages

Bogdan Rudnytski interviewed Ukrainian Community Manager Marta Artemenko from the Ukrainian Council of NSW. We spoke about the war in Ukraine and displaced persons in Australia.

As of September 30, 2022, 
7,536,433 Ukrainian refugees
 have been registered outside of Ukraine (Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington, D.C). Since 23 February 2022 the Department of Home Affairs has granted nearly 9,500 visas to Ukrainian nationals in Ukraine and hundreds more to Ukrainian nationals elsewhere. More than 5000 of these visa holders have since arrived in Australia...
