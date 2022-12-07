Ukrainian Community in Australia and displaced Ukrainians

As of September 30, 2022, have been registered outside of Ukraine (Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington, D.C). Since 23 February 2022 the Department of Home Affairs has granted nearly 9,500 visas to Ukrainian nationals in Ukraine and hundreds more to Ukrainian nationals elsewhere. More than 5000 of these visa holders have since arrived in Australia...
Marta Artemenko, Ukrainian Community Manager. Credit: Ukrainian Council of NSW.
Published 7 December 2022 at 5:49pm
By Bogdan Rudnytski
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Bogdan Rudnytski interviewed Ukrainian Community Manager Marta Artemenko from the Ukrainian Council of NSW. We spoke about the war in Ukraine and displaced persons in Australia.
