Ukrainian DNA - The Upcoming Art Exhibition

Ukrainian DNA, the spiritual threads, the unbreakable bonds that connect a “ukie” person with heritage, family, community and beliefs are extremely precious and are imbedded in their very being. The essence of being connected and part of a community is especially relevant and necessary at this point in time with the devastating invasion of Ukraine that has shocked the whole world and has impacted significantly on the Ukrainian community resident in Melbourne and refugees that have made Australia home.





This exhibition reinforces the need to promote art within multicultural communities and to celebrate work that inspires, connects and focuses on the vibrancy of humanity. Sharing art and culture makes communities stronger, tolerant, more resilient and the work featured in this exhibition will reinforce the idea in these horrific and challenging times for Ukraine that Art gives us a voice, gives us optimism and hope. The significant Ukrainian /Australian community living in Melbourne is fiercely proud of its heritage and will always harness its creative Ukrainian DNA for the triumph of truth…





UKR DNA - Ukrainian DNA at The Dock Gallery - 107 Victoria Harbour Promenade, Docklands.

