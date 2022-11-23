SBS Ukrainian

Ukrainian DNA - The Upcoming Art Exhibition

Director of the Ukrainian museum in Australia Marusia Jarockyj.

Published 23 November 2022 at 6:43pm
By Bogdan Rudnytski
Bogdan Rudnytski interviewed Maru Jarockyj. UKRAINIAN DNA is an exhibition of work by Maru Jarockyj which highlights the infusion of her Ukrainian heritage into linear blocks and coloured cubic assemblies defined by symbolic Ukrainian themes. The essence of this art lies in the purity of its lines and the cutting blocks of colour which form a unique painting style inspired by modernism and neo-cubism at the same time embracing Ukrainian heritage and bold architectural influences. As a practising architect, Maru’s fascination for abstraction, geometry and fragmented forms has been an enduring constant which has spilled onto canvas in a symphony of eclectic lines. These lines which reflect strands of strong Ukrainian DNA symbolically represent the cultural links that tie to a deep sense of self, a mystic multicultural identity, that which Australian Ukrainians draw upon living in the diaspora.

Ukrainian DNA, the spiritual threads, the unbreakable bonds that connect a “ukie” person with heritage, family, community and beliefs are extremely precious and are imbedded in their very being. The essence of being connected and part of a community is especially relevant and necessary at this point in time with the devastating invasion of Ukraine that has shocked the whole world and has impacted significantly on the Ukrainian community resident in Melbourne and refugees that have made Australia home.

This exhibition reinforces the need to promote art within multicultural communities and to celebrate work that inspires, connects and focuses on the vibrancy of humanity. Sharing art and culture makes communities stronger, tolerant, more resilient and the work featured in this exhibition will reinforce the idea in these horrific and challenging times for Ukraine that Art gives us a voice, gives us optimism and hope. The significant Ukrainian /Australian community living in Melbourne is fiercely proud of its heritage and will always harness its creative Ukrainian DNA for the triumph of truth…

UKR DNA - Ukrainian DNA at The Dock Gallery - 107 Victoria Harbour Promenade, Docklands.
Madonna. Maru Jarockyj, Melbourne.
Madonna of the Heavenly Hundred, Maru Jarockyj. Credit: Maru Jarockyj.
