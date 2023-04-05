Ukrainian forces prepare for counteroffensive

TOPSHOT-UKRAINE-RUSSIA-CONFLICT-WAR

TOPSHOT - Lyuba civilian evacuated from Bakhmut cries while carrying her shivering chihuahua, Margot after steping out of a Ukrainian army armored personnel carrier (APC) in Chasiv Yar on April 3, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Genya SAVILOV / AFP) (Photo by GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images) Source: Getty / GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Ukrainian forces are preparing for a counteroffensive against Russia, while President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he can't provide any "concrete" details as to avoid leaks. And some residents of the besieged eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut have managed to flee and are taking shelter in a nearby town.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

PHILIP LOWE PRESS CLUB

Renters in focus as RBA boss warns rate hikes may not be over

OTM - Reserve Bank, interest rates (AAP).jpg

SBS On the Money: The RBA Governor's message to households following rate pause, and his warning to renters

Logos displayed on a smartphone in China - 21 Feb 2023

What is ChatGPT, and why does it have people worried?

16 year-old Ivy Bertram is a student at Hester Hornbrook Academy's new South Melbourne campus. (Sean Wales, SBS News).jpg

More kids are refusing school, but some are finding other ways to get an education