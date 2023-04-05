Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Ukrainian forces prepare for counteroffensive
TOPSHOT - Lyuba civilian evacuated from Bakhmut cries while carrying her shivering chihuahua, Margot after steping out of a Ukrainian army armored personnel carrier (APC) in Chasiv Yar on April 3, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Genya SAVILOV / AFP) (Photo by GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images) Source: Getty / GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images
Ukrainian forces are preparing for a counteroffensive against Russia, while President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he can't provide any "concrete" details as to avoid leaks. And some residents of the besieged eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut have managed to flee and are taking shelter in a nearby town.
