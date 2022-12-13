Ukraine Today - 13/12/2022

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky calls on Russia to finally stop aggression and withdraw its troops this Christmas.



Very soon we’ll have holidays celebrated by billions of people. Christmas - according to the Gregorian calendar or the New Year and Christmas - according to the Julian calendar. This is the time for normal people to think about peace, not aggression. I suggest Russia to at least try to prove that it is capable of abandoning the aggression. It would be right to start the withdrawal of Russian troops from the internationally recognized territory of Ukraine this Christmas. If Russia withdraws its troops from Ukraine, it will ensure a lasting cessation of hostilities,- the President said, speaking at the G7 Summit.

He noted that the answer from Moscow would show what the Russians really want: peace or war.



“The occupier must leave. It will certainly happen. I see no reason why Russia should not do it now – at Christmas. The answer from Moscow will show what they really want – further confrontation with the world of finally cessation of the aggression. The one who brought the war upon us has to take it away,” the President of Ukraine said.





The Group of Seven countries will coordinate aid that will be accumulated for the recovery of Ukraine. The establishment of the corresponding platform was announced by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz following the G7 online summit.





Ukraine needs Patriot missile batteries and other air defence systems to counter Russian attacks. The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, an Ukrinform correspondent reports, referring to AP. “Ukraine’s prime minister is appealing for Patriot missile batteries and other high-tech air defenсe systems to counter Russian attacks, as more Russian shelling was reported on Monday in the eastern regions of Ukraine where Moscow is trying to make battlefield gains,” the report states. Shmyhal told France’s broadcaster LCI that Russia fires 50,000 to 70,000 shells per day at Ukrainian targets. Сredit: Ukrinform

