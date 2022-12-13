SBS Ukrainian

Ukraine Today - 13/12/2022

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky suggests convening a special summit to implement the Ukrainian peace formula.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggests convening a special summit to implement the Ukrainian peace formula. “The first [step] is a new force… Ukraine needs modern tanks - and I ask you to provide this defensive capability to us. Ukraine needs constant artillery support with guns and shells. We need more rocket artillery and more long-range missiles. The more effective we are with such weapons, the shorter the Russian aggression will be. The second is a new resilience. We must maintain financial, energy and social stability next year. Should we not lose in these aspects, we will win in everything else…The third is a new diplomacy. Ukraine has always led the negotiation process and did everything to stop Russian aggression,” President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, speaking at the G7 online summit today. Credit: Ukrinform

Published 13 December 2022 at 4:49pm
By Liudmyla Pavlenko.
Available in other languages

13/12/2022. The latest news from Ukraine and about Ukraine. Ukraine under attack. Russian forces have hammered eastern and southern Ukraine, as global economic powers pledged to enhance Kyiv's military capabilities. Ukraine said forces had repelled Russian assaults on four settlements in the eastern Donetsk region and on eight settlements in the adjacent Luhansk region. The regions are two of four that Moscow claims to have annexed after "referendums" branded illegal by Kyiv. This comes as the G-7 group of leaders agreed to meet Ukraine's requirements for further artillery power, modern tanks and long-range weapons following President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's appeal on Monday. European Union foreign ministers have also agreed to put another 3.1 billion dollars ((2 billion euros)) into a fund used to pay for military support for Ukraine. More news: sbs.com.au/ukrainian

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky calls on Russia to finally stop aggression and withdraw its troops this Christmas.
Very soon we’ll have holidays celebrated by billions of people. Christmas - according to the Gregorian calendar or the New Year and Christmas - according to the Julian calendar. This is the time for normal people to think about peace, not aggression. I suggest Russia to at least try to prove that it is capable of abandoning the aggression. It would be right to start the withdrawal of Russian troops from the internationally recognized territory of Ukraine this Christmas. If Russia withdraws its troops from Ukraine, it will ensure a lasting cessation of hostilities,- the President said, speaking at the G7 Summit.
He noted that the answer from Moscow would show what the Russians really want: peace or war.
“The occupier must leave. It will certainly happen. I see no reason why Russia should not do it now – at Christmas. The answer from Moscow will show what they really want – further confrontation with the world of finally cessation of the aggression. The one who brought the war upon us has to take it away,” the President of Ukraine said.

The Group of Seven countries will coordinate aid that will be accumulated for the recovery of Ukraine. The establishment of the corresponding platform was announced by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz following the G7 online summit.

Ukraine needs Patriot missile batteries and other air defenсe systems to counter Russian attacks.
Ukraine needs Patriot missile batteries and other air defence systems to counter Russian attacks. The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, an Ukrinform correspondent reports, referring to AP. “Ukraine’s prime minister is appealing for Patriot missile batteries and other high-tech air defenсe systems to counter Russian attacks, as more Russian shelling was reported on Monday in the eastern regions of Ukraine where Moscow is trying to make battlefield gains,” the report states. Shmyhal told France’s broadcaster LCI that Russia fires 50,000 to 70,000 shells per day at Ukrainian targets. Сredit: Ukrinform

During the day, the Russian troops have launched 38 strikes on Sumy region, northern Ukraine.
During the day, the Russian troops have launched 38 strikes on Sumy region, northern Ukraine. "Russian troops have launched 38 strikes on the border areas during the day. Enemy mines and shells exploded in the territory of three communities," Dmytro Zhyvytskyy, Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, posted on Telegram. He noted that the Russians fired 16 shells from Grad MLRS on Krasnopillia community. "Velyka Pysarivka community was hit with grenade launchers from Russian territory. Sixteen explosions were recorded. Two strikes were launched on Seredyna-Buda community, six mines exploded. A private house and a shed were damaged," said the governor. Credit: Ukrinform
 sbs.com.au/ukrainian

