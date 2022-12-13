Ukraine Today - 13/12/2022

Very soon we’ll have holidays celebrated by billions of people. Christmas - according to the Gregorian calendar or the New Year and Christmas - according to the Julian calendar. This is the time for normal people to think about peace, not aggression. I suggest Russia to at least try to prove that it is capable of abandoning the aggression. It would be right to start the withdrawal of Russian troops from the internationally recognized territory of Ukraine this Christmas. If Russia withdraws its troops from Ukraine, it will ensure a lasting cessation of hostilities,- the President said, speaking at the G7 Summit.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggests convening a special summit to implement the Ukrainian peace formula. “The first [step] is a new force… Ukraine needs modern tanks - and I ask you to provide this defensive capability to us. Ukraine needs constant artillery support with guns and shells. We need more rocket artillery and more long-range missiles. The more effective we are with such weapons, the shorter the Russian aggression will be. The second is a new resilience. We must maintain financial, energy and social stability next year. Should we not lose in these aspects, we will win in everything else…The third is a new diplomacy. Ukraine has always led the negotiation process and did everything to stop Russian aggression,” President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, speaking at the G7 online summit today. Credit: Ukrinform