SBS УКРАЇНСЬКОЮ МОВОЮ

Ukraine today – 4/11/2022

SBS УКРАЇНСЬКОЮ МОВОЮ

Grain cargo ship in a port of the west of Ukraine

Grain filling of a ship in a western port of Ukraine. Source: NurPhoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 November 2022 at 1:03pm
Presented by Maria Halashchuk
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Russia’s War Against Ukraine. Day 253.

Published 4 November 2022 at 1:03pm
Presented by Maria Halashchuk
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

    Find out more

    This year’s Adelaide Film Festival is showcasing Ukrainian drama "Pamfir"

    From socks to orthopedic equipment. How Australian volunteers are helping the Ukrainian military

    Perth Ukrainian man raises funds to build crisis accommodations in Ukraine

    Advertisement
    ***

    Tune in for 
    SBS Ukrainian program on 
    Thursdays at 3 pm 3 pm FM, TV Ch. 38 and 302.

    Follow us on 
    Facebook 
    or sign up to 
    SBS Ukrainian podcasts here.

    Share

    Latest podcast episodes

    Grain cargo ship in a port of the west of Ukraine

    Україна сьогодні – 4/11/2022

    NikitaZigura_GlobalWarming_SxSBondi2022_gcarr_2 (1).jpg

    Роботи українських митців представили на найбільшій в Австралії виставці скульптур під відкритим небом

    NikitaZigura_GlobalWarming_SxSBondi2022_gcarr_2 (1).jpg

    Sculpture by the Sea to showcase Ukrainian artists and raise funds for Ukraine

    TURKEY UN RUSSIA UKRAINE GRAIN EXPORT

    Ukraine today – 3/11/2022