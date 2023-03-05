Ukraine today – 05/03/2023

Ukrainian military medics treat their wounded comrade at a field hospital near Bakhmut Source: AAP / Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

Russia’s War Against Ukraine. Day - 374.

    Ukrainian forces are under "severe pressure" in the besieged city of Bakhmut which has been surrounded by Russian forces.

    The United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence stated that Bakhmut, which lies in the country's Donbas region, is "under increasingly severe pressure, with intense fighting taking place in and around the city.”

    Ukrainian forces continue to reinforce the area and have destroyed key bridges, but are currently unable to stop advances by the Russian army and the Wagner mercenary group.
    Ukraine conflict dominates G20 leaders meeting in New Delhi

    Witness of war: "It is impossible to live through"

    SBS News in Ukrainian – 05/03/2023

