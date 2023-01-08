Ukraine today – 08/01/2023

SBS УКРАЇНСЬКОЮ МОВОЮOther ways to listen Ukraine today – 08/01/2023Play15:34SBS УКРАЇНСЬКОЮ МОВОЮOther ways to listen Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the attacks showed Russia could not be trusted. Source: AAPGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (17.9MB)Published 8 January 2023 at 11:56amPresented by Liudmyla PavlenkoSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Russia’s War Against Ukraine. Day 318.Published 8 January 2023 at 11:56amPresented by Liudmyla PavlenkoSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesListen morePresident Zelenskyy Address03:54PlayListen moreFrom philosophy to cooking books. How Sydney's publisher promotes Ukrainian cultureSBS News in Ukrainian – 08/01/2023What you should do if you get caught in a rip current at the beach***Tune in for SBS Ukrainian program on Thursdays at 3 pm 3 pm FM, TV Ch. 38 and 302.Follow us on Facebook or sign up to SBS Ukrainian podcasts here.ShareLatest podcast episodesУкраїна сьогодні – 08/01/2023SBS News in Ukrainian – 08/01/2023SBS новини українською – 08/01/2023What you should do if you get caught in a rip current at the beach