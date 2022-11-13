SBS УКРАЇНСЬКОЮ МОВОЮ

Ukraine today – 13/11/2022

SBS УКРАЇНСЬКОЮ МОВОЮ

KhersonUkraine.jpg

Russia's defence ministry has ordered its troops to withdraw from Kherson

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 November 2022 at 11:04am
Presented by Liudmyla Pavlenko
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Russia’s War Against Ukraine. Day 263.

Published 13 November 2022 at 11:04am
Presented by Liudmyla Pavlenko
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

    Listen
    ukrainian_13112022_president_address.mp3 image

    President Zelenskyy Address

    06:35
    Advertisement
    Find out more

    Sculpture by the Sea to showcase Ukrainian artists and raise funds for Ukraine

    This year’s Adelaide Film Festival is showcasing Ukrainian drama "Pamfir"

    From socks to orthopedic equipment. How Australian volunteers are helping the Ukrainian military

    ***

    Tune in for 
    SBS Ukrainian program on 
    Thursdays at 3 pm 3 pm FM, TV Ch. 38 and 302.

    Follow us on 
    Facebook 
    or sign up to 
    SBS Ukrainian podcasts here.

    Share

    Latest podcast episodes

    SBS Ukrainian

    SBS news in Ukrainian – 13/11/2022

    SBS Ukrainian

    SBS новини українською – 13/11/2022

    Russia Ukraine War

    Україна сьогодні – 13/11/2022

    Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

    Життя в Австралії. Переваги та ризики онлайн-покупок