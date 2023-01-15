SBS УКРАЇНСЬКОЮ МОВОЮ

Ukraine today – 15/01/2023

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

Destroyed buildings in Soledar, Credit: MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES HANDOUT/EPA

Published 15 January 2023 at 8:12am
Presented by Liudmyla Pavlenko
Available in other languages

Russia’s War Against Ukraine. Day 325.

    ukrainian_15012022_zelenskyy_address.mp3 image

    President Zelenskyy address

    05:05
    From philosophy to cooking books. How Sydney's publisher promotes Ukrainian culture

    NATO seeks to shore up countries affected by Russia's war with Ukraine

    From socks to orthopedic equipment. How Australian volunteers are helping the Ukrainian military

    SBS News in Ukrainian – 15/01/2023

    SBS новини українською – 15/01/2023

    Росія намагається взяти під контроль український Соледар

    Russian officials attempt to gain control in Soledar