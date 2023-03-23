Ukraine today – 23/03/2023

Evacuation of civilians continues under difficult conditions in Donetsk Oblast

Evacuation of civilians continues under difficult conditions in Donetsk Oblast Source: Anadolu / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Russia’s War Against Ukraine. Day – 392.

    Find out more

    Russia's President meets with China's leader as Ukraine war goes on

    A conversation with the modern Ukrainian singer Lyutsina Hvorost

    Sick of waiting for a visa: overseas PhD students give up on Australia

    ***
    Tune in for 
    SBS Ukrainian program on 
    Thursdays at 3 pm FM, TV Ch. 38 and 302.

    Follow us on 
    Facebook 
    or sign up to 
    SBS Ukrainian podcasts here.
    Share

    Latest podcast episodes

    UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

    Widespread strikes in Ukraine as war of words continues

    SBS Ukrainian

    SBS News in Ukrainian – 23/03/2023

    War-torn villages of Oskil and Senkove in Ukraine

    Ukraine today – 22/03/2023

    The leaders of China and Russia shake hands (AAP).jpg

    Russia's President meets with China's leader as Ukraine war goes on