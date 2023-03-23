Ukraine today – 23/03/2023

Ukraine today – 23/03/2023Play12:10Evacuation of civilians continues under difficult conditions in Donetsk Oblast Source: Anadolu / Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (11.13MB) Russia’s War Against Ukraine. Day – 392.Find out moreRussia's President meets with China's leader as Ukraine war goes onA conversation with the modern Ukrainian singer Lyutsina HvorostSick of waiting for a visa: overseas PhD students give up on Australia***Tune in for SBS Ukrainian program on Thursdays at 3 pm FM, TV Ch. 38 and 302.Follow us on Facebook or sign up to SBS Ukrainian podcasts here.ShareLatest podcast episodesWidespread strikes in Ukraine as war of words continuesSBS News in Ukrainian – 23/03/2023Ukraine today – 22/03/2023Russia's President meets with China's leader as Ukraine war goes on