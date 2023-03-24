Ukraine today – 24/03/2023

Ukraine today – 24/03/2023Play10:46Ukrainian soldiers on the frontline in Zolote, Ukraine Source: Getty / Getty ImagesGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (9.7MB) Russia’s War Against Ukraine. Day – 393.Find out moreWidespread strikes in Ukraine as war of words continuesRussia's President meets with China's leader as Ukraine war goes onA conversation with the modern Ukrainian singer Lyutsina Hvorost***Tune in for SBS Ukrainian program on Thursdays at 3 pm FM, TV Ch. 38 and 302.Follow us on Facebook or sign up to SBS Ukrainian podcasts here.ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Ukrainian – 24/03/2023Widespread strikes in Ukraine as war of words continuesSBS News in Ukrainian – 23/03/2023Ukraine today – 23/03/2023