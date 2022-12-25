Ukraine today – 25/12/2022

SBS УКРАЇНСЬКОЮ МОВОЮOther ways to listen Ukraine today – 25/12/2022Play20:18SBS УКРАЇНСЬКОЮ МОВОЮOther ways to listen Росія Source: EPA / SERGEY KOZLOV/EPAGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (21.89MB)Published 25 December 2022 at 10:50amPresented by Liudmyla PavlenkoSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Russia’s War Against Ukraine. Day 304.Published 25 December 2022 at 10:50amPresented by Liudmyla PavlenkoSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesСлухайте такожЗвернення Президента Зеленського09:36PlayLearn moreFrom philosophy to cooking books. How Sydney's publisher promotes Ukrainian cultureNATO seeks to shore up countries affected by Russia's war with UkraineFrom socks to orthopedic equipment. How Australian volunteers are helping the Ukrainian military***Tune in for SBS Ukrainian program on Thursdays at 3 pm 3 pm FM, TV Ch. 38 and 302.Follow us on Facebook or sign up to SBS Ukrainian podcasts here.ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Ukrainian – 25/12/2022SBS новини українською – 25/12/2022Україна сьогодні – 25/12/2022Putin says US support is simply dragging out the war in Ukraine