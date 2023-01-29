Ukraine today – 29/01/2023

Ukraine today – 29/01/2023Play16:46Military mobility continues on the Donbass frontline in Ukraine Source: Anadolu / Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (18.38MB) Russia’s War Against Ukraine. Day 399.Listen morePresident Zelenskyy Address04:46PlayFind out moreRussia steps up attacks on Ukraine after international weapons pledgeUkraine supporters want to see more tanksAustralians head to UK to help train Ukraine's 'civilian army'***Tune in for SBS Ukrainian program on Thursdays at 3 pm 3 pm FM, TV Ch. 38 and 302.Follow us on Facebook or sign up to SBS Ukrainian podcasts here.ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Ukrainian – 29/01/2023SBS news in Ukrainian - 28/01/2023Ukraine today - 28/01/2023Russia steps up attacks on Ukraine after international weapons pledge