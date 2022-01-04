Ukraine Today - 4-01-2022

Ukraine liberated 40% of occupied territories since February 2022 - Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyі. The territories that the Ukrainian Army liberated last year amount to 28% of all the territories of Ukraine occupied by Russia since 2014. Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi and Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley have discussed the needs of Ukraine’s Defence Forces to continue the fight against the enemy.





President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed with Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau the issue of strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and the Peace Formula proposed by Ukraine.







