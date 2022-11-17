Ukraine Today - 17/11/2022

Russian forces conducted the largest set of missile strikes against Ukrainian critical infrastructure since the start of the war. Polish officials announced that a likely “Russian-made missile” landed in Poland within six kilometers of the international border with Ukraine. Russian military commanders reportedly ignored existing plans for offensive operations in the Vuhledar direction. Russian officials set conditions to force the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to recognize Russian control over the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). Ukrainian forces continued counteroffensives in the direction of Svatove and Kreminna. Ukrainian forces continued targeting Russian logistics to the rear of Luhansk Oblast. Russian forces continued ground attacks near Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Vuhledar. Russian army units leaving Skadovsk and Henichesk districts and heading towards Crimea. 10 Russian missiles reach Lviv Oblast airspace.





The G7 and NATO leaders participating in the G20 summit in Bali strongly condemned acts by Russia, which responded to the world's calls for peace and an end to the war with a massive missile attack on Ukraine. They also expressed support for Poland, where an explosion near the border with Ukraine killed two people.





Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has launched 126 attacks on the energy system of Ukraine. This was reported by press service of the Prosecutor General's Office on Telegram, according to Ukrinform. "Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, a total of 126 attacks on Ukraine's energy system have been carried out, including 92 in October and November, on the eve of winter," the report reads. Credit: Ukrinform. NATO allies are providing Ukrainian partners with the necessary weapons systems and will continue to coordinate efforts to create a layered air defence system in Ukraine.



NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this at a press conference in Brussels following a meeting of the North Atlantic Council on yesterday's explosions in Poland.“I welcome that more and more allies and partners are providing advanced air defence systems to Ukraine. We are mobilizing additional support, especially when it comes to different types of air defences. NATO is also providing counter-drone systems. We need many different systems to protect against cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and drones. We need a layered defence of Ukraine, and that’s exactly what the allies are providing in different ways," he said



