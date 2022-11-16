SBS Ukrainian

Ukraine Today - 16/11/2022

SBS Ukrainian

Separate units of the Russian troops are leaving the temporarily captured settlements in Kherson region and are heading towards Crimea..jpg

Separate units of the Russian troops are leaving the temporarily captured settlements in Kherson region and are heading towards Crimea; the personnel of units located near Kreminna in Luhansk region are planning to retreat from their positions. According to the General Staff, the enemy is focusing efforts on attempts to disrupt the actions of the Defence Forces in certain directions, trying to hold the temporarily captured territories. Credit: Ukrinform

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 November 2022 at 2:57pm
By Liudmyla Pavlenko.
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

16/11/2022. The latest news from Ukraine and about Ukraine. The war - Ukraine is under attack. On November 15, 2022, Russia launched another massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine. Infrastructure objects and residential houses were struck. About 30 objects have been damaged in Russia’s another massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine. One person was reported killed and six injured. The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Internal Affairs Minister Denys Monastyrskyi during a nationwide telethon...

Published 16 November 2022 at 2:57pm
By Liudmyla Pavlenko.
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on international partners to increase the supply of air defense and missile defense systems to Ukraine. The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his
speech
at the G20 Summit. According to Mr Zelenskyy, about 40% of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure was destroyed with Russian missiles and Iranian drones used by Russian occupiers. The purpose of this terror is to prevent Ukraine’s electricity exports to neighboring countries, which could have significantly helped them to stabilize the energy situation and reduce prices for consumers.

Russian forces are intensifying operations in Donetsk Oblast and claimed to have gained territory around Bakhmut and southwest of Donetsk City. Russian forces unsuccessfully attempted to regain positions in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast. Russian troops are conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka directions and continue to equip defensive lines on the left bank of the Dnipro.

U.S. President Joe Biden has reiterated that the United States will continue to support Ukraine and there could be no negotiations towards a ceasefire without Ukraine having a seat at the table,
CNN reported
.

Advertisement
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS Ukrainian

SBS News in Ukrainian - 16/11/2022

Stefan Romaniw, OAM, First Vice President of the Ukrainian World Congress.

The UWC is the global voice for the Ukrainian people worldwide

SBS Ukrainian

SBS News in Ukrainian - 15/11/2022

As part of a working trip to the de-occupied part of the Kherson region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented state awards to the servicemen who distinguished themselves during the liberation of Kherson and the region.jpeg

Ukraine Today - 15/11/2022