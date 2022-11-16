Ukraine Today - 16/11/2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on international partners to increase the supply of air defense and missile defense systems to Ukraine. The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his at the G20 Summit. According to Mr Zelenskyy, about 40% of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure was destroyed with Russian missiles and Iranian drones used by Russian occupiers. The purpose of this terror is to prevent Ukraine’s electricity exports to neighboring countries, which could have significantly helped them to stabilize the energy situation and reduce prices for consumers.
Russian forces are intensifying operations in Donetsk Oblast and claimed to have gained territory around Bakhmut and southwest of Donetsk City. Russian forces unsuccessfully attempted to regain positions in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast. Russian troops are conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka directions and continue to equip defensive lines on the left bank of the Dnipro.
U.S. President Joe Biden has reiterated that the United States will continue to support Ukraine and there could be no negotiations towards a ceasefire without Ukraine having a seat at the table, .
Advertisement
More News: