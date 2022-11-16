Ukraine Today - 16/11/2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on international partners to increase the supply of air defense and missile defense systems to Ukraine. The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his

at the G20 Summit. According to Mr Zelenskyy, about 40% of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure was destroyed with Russian missiles and Iranian drones used by Russian occupiers. The purpose of this terror is to prevent Ukraine’s electricity exports to neighboring countries, which could have significantly helped them to stabilize the energy situation and reduce prices for consumers.