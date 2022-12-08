Ukraine Today - 8/12/2022

The campaign of terror against Ukrainian diplomats is unprecedented not only in the context of Ukraine, but also at the global level. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports. The minister stressed that Ukrainian embassies and consulates had been operating in the mode of increased security for one week already.







Over the past day, December 6, the invaders shelled the territory of Kherson region 51 times, killing two civilians and wounding another. "Russian occupiers shelled the territory of Kherson region 51 times. Ruscists hit the peaceful settlements of the region with artillery, MLRS, tanks, and mortars," Yaroslav Yanushevych, Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, posted on Telegram . According to him, civilian infrastructure objects and residential buildings were damaged due to Russian shelling. "Unfortunately, civilian casualties were reported over the past day. The Russians killed two civilians. Another resident of Kherson region was injured," Yanushevych added.





Pope Francis has compared Russia’s war against Ukraine to “Operation Reinhardt,” the extermination plan carried out by the Nazis against Polish Jews during World War II. That’s according to ANSA . Referring to Thursday’s Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception, he called on the faithful to pray the Mother of God to comfort all those tried by the “brutality of war,” and especially for “tormented Ukraine,” according to Vatican News .





The deputinization and denuclearization of Russia is needed after its imminent military defeat, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya, has said. According to Ukrinform's foreign correspondent in New York, Kyslytsya said this on Tuesday at a meeting of the UN Security Council on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine related to the Russian war. "By marking the anniversary of the Budapest Memorandum with a missile strike on Ukraine the Kremlin finally showed that it has no moral or legal grounds for possessing nuclear weapons," Kyslytsya said. According to him, the post-Soviet transformation in Russia under President Boris Yeltsin was not underpinned by decommunization and the dismantling of the authoritarian style of leadership, "and thus led to Putinism instead of democracy."










