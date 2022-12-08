SBS Ukrainian

Ukraine Today - 8/12/2022

SBS Ukrainian

The campaign of terror against Ukrainian diplomats is unprecedented not only in the context of Ukraine, but also at the global level. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.jpg

The campaign of terror against Ukrainian diplomats is unprecedented not only in the context of Ukraine, but also at the global level. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports. “In the last two days, suspicious packages have been sent to the embassies in Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania and Denmark, as well as consulates in Gdansk. In total, we already have 31 cases in 15 countries: Austria (1), Vatican (1), Denmark (1), Spain (5), Italy (4), Kazakhstan (1), Netherlands (1), Poland (6), Portugal (2), Romania (2), the U.S. (1), Hungary (2), France (1), Croatia (1), the Czech Republic (2),” he said. The minister stressed that Ukrainian embassies and consulates had been operating in the mode of increased security for one week already. According to Kuleba, all envelopes bear the same address of the sender: Tesla's car dealership in the German city of Sindelfingen. The packages were usually sent from post offices that were not equipped with video surveillance systems. The culprits also took steps so as not to leave traces of their DNA on the packages. According to the foreign minister, this, in particular, points to the act being implemented by professionals.

Published 8 December 2022 at 11:14am
By Liudmyla Pavlenko.
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

8/12/2022. The latest news from Ukraine and about Ukraine. Ukraione under attack. Russian forces attacked the central Ukrainian regions of Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhya with kamikaze drones and heavy artillery, officials said on December 7, as heavy fighting continued in the east a day after Moscow accused Kyiv of hitting an airfeld inside Russia. The mayor of Ukraine's capital Kyiv has warned of an "apocalypse" scenario over the winter, if Russian air strikes on infrastructure continue. The city faces loss of power, water and heat supply as Russia regularly hits Ukraine's power grid with missiles. There are concerns as Kyiv has prepared 500 autonomous heating shelters for citizens, not enough for all 3.6 million residents. Mayor Vitali Klitschko says people should be ready to evacuate if the situation worsens. More news: sbs.com.au/ukrainian

Available in other languages
The campaign of terror against Ukrainian diplomats is unprecedented not only in the context of Ukraine, but also at the global level. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said this in a post on
Facebook
, Ukrinform reports. The minister stressed that Ukrainian embassies and consulates had been operating in the mode of increased security for one week already.


Over the past day, December 6, the invaders shelled the territory of Kherson region 51 times, killing two civilians and wounding another. "Russian occupiers shelled the territory of Kherson region 51 times. Ruscists hit the peaceful settlements of the region with artillery, MLRS, tanks, and mortars," Yaroslav Yanushevych, Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, posted on
Telegram
. According to him, civilian infrastructure objects and residential buildings were damaged due to Russian shelling. "Unfortunately, civilian casualties were reported over the past day. The Russians killed two civilians. Another resident of Kherson region was injured," Yanushevych added.

Pope Francis has compared Russia’s war against Ukraine to “Operation Reinhardt,” the extermination plan carried out by the Nazis against Polish Jews during World War II. That’s according to
ANSA
. Referring to Thursday’s Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception, he called on the faithful to pray the Mother of God to comfort all those tried by the “brutality of war,” and especially for “tormented Ukraine,” according to
Vatican News
.

Pope Francis has compared Russia’s war against Ukraine to “Operation Reinhardt,” the extermination plan carried out by the Nazis against Polish Jews during World War II.jpeg
Pope Francis has compared Russia’s war against Ukraine to “Operation Reinhardt,” the extermination plan carried out by the Nazis against Polish Jews during World War II. That’s according to ANSA. Referring to Thursday’s Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception, he called on the faithful to pray the Mother of God to comfort all those tried by the “brutality of war,” and especially for “tormented Ukraine,” according to Vatican News. Credit: Vatican News.
The deputinization and denuclearization of Russia is needed after its imminent military defeat, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya, has said. According to Ukrinform's foreign correspondent in New York, Kyslytsya said this on Tuesday at a meeting of the UN Security Council on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine related to the Russian war. "By marking the anniversary of the Budapest Memorandum with a missile strike on Ukraine the Kremlin finally showed that it has no moral or legal grounds for possessing nuclear weapons," Kyslytsya said. According to him, the post-Soviet transformation in Russia under President Boris Yeltsin was not underpinned by decommunization and the dismantling of the authoritarian style of leadership, "and thus led to Putinism instead of democracy."




Більше новин є тут: sbs.com.au/ukrainian

