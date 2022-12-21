SBS Ukrainian

Ukraine Today - 21/12/2022

Ukrainian service members gave President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a blue-yellow flag with their signatures to be handed over to the U.S. Congress.

Ukrainian service members gave President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a blue-yellow flag with their signatures to be handed over to the U.S. Congress. The President said that it would be a hint about Ukraine's need for increased support from American partners.

Published 21 December 2022
By Liudmyla Pavlenko.
Available in other languages

21/12/2022.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited frontline troops in the city of Bakhmut. The eastern city has seen some of the fiercest fighting in recent weeks in Ukraine. Dressed in khaki, Mr Zelenskyy handed out medals to soldiers to loud applause.
The Ukrainian president called for more weapons support from international allies.
It is a complicated situation. The enemy increases the number of its troops. Our boys are braver and we need more sophisticated weapons. We will pass on gratitude from our boys to the U.S. Congress and U.S. President for their support, but it (support) is not enough. There is a hint here: it is not enough.
Given the regular Russian attacks on the energy system, it is impossible to make any predictions regarding the stabilization of the energy supply. The Russians want to leave Ukrainians without electricity ahead of the New Year.
Given the regular Russian attacks on the energy system, it is impossible to make any predictions regarding the stabilization of the energy supply. The Russians want to leave Ukrainians without electricity ahead of the New Year. "In the conditions when the energy system is hit almost every day, it is simply impossible to make any predictions about the restoration of a stable energy supply. The local authorities should not create inflated expectations. After all, parallel to the attack against our energy industry, Russia is conducting informational and psychological operations in order to sow panic and despair," Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said at the Cabinet's meeting.


 ▶
