Ukraine Today - 15/12/2022

Ukraine returned 64 warriors from Russian captivity as part of another exchange of prisoners of war on Wednesday, December 14. This was announced by Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, on Telegram. "64 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who fought in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions, in particular, participated in the defense of Bakhmut city, are going home. These are officers, privates and sergeants, our heroes," Mr Yermak wrote. Credit: Ukrinform

Published 15 December 2022 at 5:06pm, updated 2 hours ago at 5:10pm
By Liudmyla Pavlenko.
Source: SBS
15/12/2022. The latest news from Ukraine and about Ukraine. Russia has indicated that no "Christmas ceasefire" will be possible as their invasion of Ukraine nears the 10 month mark. After Ukrainian officials announced the release of 65 prisoners of war including one American yesterday, it seemed to indicate the two sides had been in communication. The Kremlin has denied receiving any ceasefire requests and has stated that "this topic is not on the agenda." This comes as Ukraine claims to have shot down 13 Shahed drones in the latest offensive on Kyiv late last night (14th December). More news: sbs.com.au/ukrainian

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated about important progress on the issue of strengthening air defence. “We are constantly strengthening our air defence and anti-drone defence. And we are doing everything to get more modern and more powerful systems for Ukraine. This week we have made important progress on the air defence issue,” he said in his video address.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to the latest attacks in his daily address:
There is no calm on the frontline. There is nothing easy and simple. Every day and every metre is extremely hard. And especially where the whole tactics of the occupiers are boiled down to the destruction of everything in sight by artillery, so that only bare ruins and craters in the ground remain.

Ukrainian authorities have made claims that they discovered evidence of children being tortured in territories formerly occupied by the Russian army. Ukraine’s human rights chief, Dmytro Lubinets, says that torture chambers allegedly for children accused of resisting Russian forces were found in parts of northeastern and southern Ukraine recaptured by Kyiv’s counteroffensive.

The lower house of the Polish parliament on Wednesday night adopted a resolution branding Russia a state sponsor of terrorism. "The Sejm of Poland recognizes the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism that applies the tools of terror," the resolution reads. It emphasizes that Russia systematically violates human rights, international law, UN regulations, and a number of other international obligations, wages aggression on the territory of other countries, war crimes and genocides, and also carries out hostile actions of an economic nature, in particular in the field of energy. It is emphasized that altering borders by force is a crime against peace.


