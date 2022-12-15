Ukraine Today - 15/12/2022

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated about important progress on the issue of strengthening air defence. “We are constantly strengthening our air defence and anti-drone defence. And we are doing everything to get more modern and more powerful systems for Ukraine. This week we have made important progress on the air defence issue,” he said in his video address.





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to the latest attacks in his daily address:



There is no calm on the frontline. There is nothing easy and simple. Every day and every metre is extremely hard. And especially where the whole tactics of the occupiers are boiled down to the destruction of everything in sight by artillery, so that only bare ruins and craters in the ground remain.





Ukrainian authorities have made claims that they discovered evidence of children being tortured in territories formerly occupied by the Russian army. Ukraine’s human rights chief, Dmytro Lubinets, says that torture chambers allegedly for children accused of resisting Russian forces were found in parts of northeastern and southern Ukraine recaptured by Kyiv’s counteroffensive.



