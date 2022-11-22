Ukrainian Today - 22/11/2022

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented founder of World Central Kitchen charity organization José Andrés a plaque with his name, which was unveiled on the Walk of the Brave on Constitution Square in Kyiv. During the unveiling of the plaque, the Head of State noted the great help that José Andrés provided to Ukrainians. From now on, the philanthropist’s name is engraved in the center of the capital - along with the names of those who have been with Ukraine since the first days of the full-scale invasion of Russia.



Volodymyr Zelenskyy also presented José Andrés with the Order of Merit of the II degree. The founder of World Central Kitchen charity organization once again arrived in Ukraine immediately after the liberation of Kherson.



On the first day after the city's deoccupation, representatives of his organization managed to deliver a humanitarian cargo to Kherson and distribute 3,500 food kits to the residents. In total, 19,000 such kits have been distributed since the liberation of the regional center. Daily delivery of hot food to citizens living in non-gasified apartments and temporarily forced to cook food over a campfire due to lack of electricity supply was also established.





The Walk of the Brave in Kyiv has already honored President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, President of Poland Andrzej Duda, President of Latvia Egils Levits, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom in 2019-2022 Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala, Prime Minister of Slovenia in 2020-2022 Janez Janša, Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki, Deputy Prime Minister of Poland in 2020-2022 Jarosław Kaczyński, American actor, film director, screenwriter and producer Sean Penn.



